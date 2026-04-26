Chaos at White House Correspondents' Dinner: Gunman Opens Fire, Attendees Evacuated

A shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night sent attendees, including government officials and members of the press, scrambling for safety. Actress Cheryl Hines recounts the harrowing experience as security teams evacuated the ballroom. The suspect, identified as Cole Thomas Allen, has been apprehended.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner was thrown into chaos Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, prompting a swift and dramatic evacuation of attendees including high-ranking government officials and members of the press.

Actress Cheryl Hines, attending with her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recounted the harrowing experience, describing how she was physically lifted over chairs by security personnel due to her heels and gown as they rushed to safety. The incident unfolded before guests had even finished their appetizers, sending shockwaves through the ballroom and triggering an immediate response from security teams.

Hines documented the ordeal in a video message shared after returning home, detailing the confusion and fear as everyone scrambled for cover under tables while Kennedy’s security detail formed a protective barrier around them. Footage from inside the dinner revealed scenes of widespread panic, with Vice President JD Vance being hoisted out of his chair by the Secret Service and President Trump being shielded and escorted off stage.

The suspect, identified as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, was quickly apprehended after exchanging gunfire with armed guards. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck in the bulletproof vest. Allen was armed with a handgun and multiple knives. Images circulating online showed guests diving for cover, frantically reaching for their phones, and being guided out of the ballroom by Secret Service agents.

Other notable moments captured included Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller shielding his pregnant wife, Katie Miller, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directing his table to evacuate while patriotic chants filled the air. Despite attempts to resume the event, the dinner was ultimately canceled, and guests were urged to leave the venue. Following the arrest, authorities swarmed Allen’s parents’ home in California.

Investigations revealed that Allen had no prior criminal record and was not known to law enforcement in Washington D.C. His online presence paints a picture of a highly educated individual with a background in engineering and computer science. Allen holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Computer Science from a California State University.

His LinkedIn profile describes him as a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, independent game developer, and teacher. During his time at Caltech, he was involved in both the Caltech Christian Fellowship and the Caltech Nerf Club. He had recently transitioned into a career in education. President Trump released security footage of the incident, showcasing Allen breaching security with a weapon, and the subsequent confrontation with law enforcement.

The incident has raised serious questions about security protocols at high-profile events and prompted a thorough review of safety measures





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Cheryl Hines Robert F Kennedy Jr Cole Thomas Allen Security Breach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Evacuated During Shooting at White House Correspondents' DinnerPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a gunman opened fire. A Secret Service agent was injured but protected by a bulletproof vest. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody and undergoing evaluation.

Read more »

Shooting Near White House Correspondents’ Dinner – Suspect ArrestedA 31-year-old man from California, Cole Tomas Allen, has been arrested after firing a weapon near the White House Correspondents’ dinner while Donald Trump and cabinet members were present. The motive remains unclear, with authorities suggesting a lone wolf act. Allen, a teacher and engineer by background, was armed with multiple weapons.

Read more »

Suspect Apprehended After Incident at White House Correspondents' DinnerA suspect armed with guns and knives was tackled by Secret Service agents at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. One officer sustained a minor injury. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody facing firearm-related charges. President Trump was safely escorted from the event.

Read more »

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Disrupted by Shooting; Erika Kirk EvacuatedA shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night prompted the evacuation of President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and attendees, including Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has been apprehended, and a Secret Service agent was injured. The event was subsequently canceled.

Read more »

Chaos at White House Correspondents' Dinner: President Trump Evacuated During ShootingPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after a shooting broke out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. A suspect is in custody, and a Secret Service agent was reportedly injured. The event was immediately evacuated, and an investigation is underway.

Read more »

White House Correspondents' Dinner Disrupted by Shooting; FBI Director Praised for Swift ActionA shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner led to the immediate evacuation of President Trump and guests. FBI Director Kash Patel is being lauded for his calm leadership and quick response in protecting those around him during the chaotic event. Law enforcement has one suspect in custody and is investigating the motive.

Read more »