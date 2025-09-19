chaos erupts at bonnie blues sheffield 'bang bus' event after attendee punches star

Adult entertainer Bonnie Blue's 'Bang Bus' tour stop in Sheffield was marred by violence when a woman punched her in the face.

An event hosted by adult entertainer Bonnie Blue at Sheffield 's Onyx nightclub descended into chaos Thursday night when a woman allegedly punched the star in the face. The incident occurred during Blue's ' Bang Bus ' tour stop, which promised interactive mini-games and high-energy DJ sets. Despite a successful event the night before at Leeds Trinity University, the Sheffield event turned chaotic just 40 minutes after Blue arrived at 1am.

A witness recounted seeing a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Blue, then turning to Blue and striking her in the jaw. Videos shot by attendees show police outside the club apprehending the suspect. Prior to the attack, footage captured the overwhelming queues and multiple security guards present at Blue's arrival. Witnesses described a tense atmosphere, mentioning an earlier exchange where a girl allegedly told Blue she was setting feminism back. Another witness said Bonnie asked her security to remove the individual.Onyx Nightclub, despite the name of the 'Bang Bus,' had issued a 'no sex' warning prior to Blue's arrival. The event site, Skiddle, stated: 'This is a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield. 'Important Notice: This event is a safe space for all. No sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue - respect others and enjoy the party the right way.' It remains unclear if Blue sustained serious injuries during the altercation. Contact has been made with Bonnie Blue's press team for comment and South Yorkshire Police, who responded to the incident, have also been contacted





Bonnie Blue Bang Bus Sheffield Assault Onyx Nightclub

