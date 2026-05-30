Chaos Erupts in Paris as PSG Fans Clash with Police after Champions League Final Victory

Thousands of PSG fans clashed with police in Paris after their team's Champions League final victory over Arsenal, resulting in widespread disruption and violence in the French capital.

Chaos has erupted in Paris tonight amid a merging of celebration and violence as thousands of PSG fans clash with police following the team's Champions League final victory over Arsenal .

Arsenal had been hoping to secure their second trophy of the season, after winning the Premier League last week, but it was PSG who were crowned European champions for the second year in a row. Streams of flares and fireworks were let off on Saturday evening in the vicinity of the Eiffel Tower, which has been illuminated in the colours of the winning French team.

But footage circulating on social media also showed fireworks exploding in busy streets in the capital city, causing scores of bystanders to scream and flee for their safety. Riot police were seen earlier clashing with fans in ugly scenes after Arsenal star Kai Havertz thundered a strike into the roof of the net to put the Gunners 1-0 up inside six minutes.

But violence turned to jubilation in the second half after PSG star Ousmane Dembele equalised with a coolly taken penalty in the 66th minute. Both sides were locked in a tense extra time battle to take home the Champions League title, but it was PSG who held their nerve to retain the coveted trophy. Around 5,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed in Paris to police crowds who were watching the final.

By the end of the game, 39 arrests had been made, with some 1,600 people stopped and searched by the police. French officers used tear gas and baton charges against crowds in Paris who had gathered to watch the game on TV screens outside bars and cafés in sweltering heat on Saturday afternoon. Flares and fireworks were seen close to the Eiffel Tower, which has been illuminated in the colours of Paris Saint-Germain following their win over Arsenal.

A fan stands ready with a flare after PSG took home the coveted Champions League cup. Thousands of PSG fans have gathered in the French capital waving flags and holding flares. The word 'champion' was projected onto the iconic landmark in the French capital. A PSG supporter is seen shooting off a firework on Avenue Foch, close to the Eiffel Tower.

Meanwhile in Paris, a car has been set alight close to the Eiffel Tower in dramatic scenes. PSG supporters celebrate with flares outside the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. PSG fans saw themselves caught up in tear gas deployed by police officers. PSG supporters gather around a car that was set ablaze as they celebrate their team's win in the UEFA Champions League final.

In dramatic scenes, PSG supporters have been arrested by police in full riot gear. Riot Police grab hold of a PSG fan in Paris. A large crowd of PSG fans walking in the street in Paris. Chaotic scenes in Paris as tear gas is fired and French police detain a man.

Weapons and fireworks were among the items confiscated by officers.

'The trouble started as soon as Arsenal went one-nil up,' said an onlooker. 'Chairs and bottles were thrown at the police, who then moved in to make arrests. ' Some Paris St Germain fans managed to climb up scaffolding on a building close to the Rue de Rivoli - one of the main shopping streets in the French capital.

And the unrest has continued into the night with all buses in Paris due to the large number of people gathering on the streets. And in dramatic scenes outside the Eiffel Tower, a car has been set alight.

Meanwhile, outside the Emirates, hundreds of Arsenal fans reacted jubilantly to Havertz's goal by setting off red flares. But there were far more somber scenes outside the homeground after the game as many emotional supporters shed a tear. In Paris, there were further skirmishes throughout the first half of the game, as some cafés turned off their televisions. Huge crowds of PSG supporters walk along the Champs Elysees as a flare lights up the Parisian night sky.

Riots broke out in the French capital just minutes after Arsenal took the lead against PSG in the Champions League. Riot police in Paris arresting a topless PSG fan. Firefighters in Paris were seen working to put out flares set off by PSG fans. PSG fans pass a car set alight as widespread disruption in the French capital goes into the night.

Hundreds of tourists visiting nearby monuments such as Notre Dame Cathedral and the Louvre museum also found themselves caught up in the trouble





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