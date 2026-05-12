Chaotic failed heist at Bradford Jewellers results in arrests

A group of thieves, equipped with metal poles and wearing balaclavas, attempted to carry out a ram-raid at a Bradford jewellery store. However, their plan was foiled when four other customers managed to escape with a baby while they were inside. Only the security barriers were breached and the jewellery cases were not opened, leading to arrests.

Three metal-pole wielding crooks ram-raided and stormed a jewellery shop in Bradford yesterday in a chaotic failed heist while terrified customers fled with a baby.

A gang of balaclava-clad thieves attempted a mid-morning raid on Bradford Jewellers, West Yorkshire, as plumes of smoke billowed out of the shop and the building's alarm sirens wailed. As the dramatic heist took place, four customers and a baby fled the destroyed store right next to the masked crooks who stormed in at about 11:30am on 11 May.

The attempted robbery lasted 30 seconds and the suspects only managed to breach the shop's security barriers and not the jewellery cases, failing to steal any jewellery. The three suspects used a vehicle to ram-raid the store which left rubble, glass and the vehicle's covered bumper on the street. One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and remains in custody





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Jewelry Ram-Raid Jewelry Shop Metal Poles Balaclavas Failed Heist

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