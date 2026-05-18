Chaotic scenes mar Scottish Premiership title decider, tarnishing greatest season of all time

The article discusses the shameful and disgraceful scenes that occurred during a Scottish Premiership title decider between Celtic and Hearts. Lawrence Shankland is escorted from the pitch after fans invade the pitch, and the season ends early, with chaotic scenes leading to tainting the greatest domestic season of all time.

The scenes have not only shamed Scottish football but also presented an image of a backwards, unruly country and a national sport beset by bitter tribalism .

Heart of Midlothian striker Lawrence Shankland is escorted from the pitch after fans had invaded the pitch. They’ll be trying hard to get their ducks in a row behind the scenes, let’s call it Operation A*** Covering. Personally sought out referee Don Robertson for confirmation the season ending title shoot-out between the champions and Hearts had not just been abandoned.

Because, at a moment in time when it felt like the whole world was watching our game and for once for all the right reasons, a number of chaotic scenes which followed have not only shamed Scottish football but also presented an image of a backwards, unruly country and a national sport beset by bitter tribalism





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Scots Football Chaotic Scenes Bitter Tribalism Ulysses Tragedy

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