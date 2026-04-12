Chappell Roan Makes First Public Appearance at Coachella After Security Guard Controversy

Singer Chappell Roan was spotted at Coachella following a scandal involving her security guard in Brazil. Roan's appearance, with a subdued look, contrasted with her usual vibrant image. The incident, involving an encounter between her security personnel and Jude Law's daughter, has led to denials and public criticism.

Chappell Roan made her first public appearance since the Brazil security guard scandal at Coachella this past weekend. The singer, known for her vibrant image, was almost unrecognizable at the music festival, with a significantly more subdued look than usual. She sported a pirate-themed costume, a departure from her typical style.

This appearance followed a period of controversy surrounding an incident in Brazil where Roan was accused of having her security guard confront Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter, Ava, and her mother. The incident, which occurred at a Sao Paulo hotel where Roan was staying, prompted strong reactions and denials from both Roan and the security guard involved, Pascal Duvier. Duvier, who previously worked for Kim Kardashian, has maintained that he was not employed by Roan or acting on her behalf during the encounter. He claimed responsibility for his actions, stating that he was working on behalf of another individual and made a judgment call based on information and security concerns at the hotel. Roan has consistently denied any involvement or knowledge of the interaction, with her spokesperson clarifying that she did not direct her security team to engage with Ava and her mother. The incident reportedly led to Ava being left in tears and caused her step-father, Brazilian soccer star Jorginho, to criticize Roan publicly on social media. Jorginho stated that the confrontation occurred after Ava had looked at Roan, and then Duvier reacted aggressively towards the child and her mother. Both Ava's mother, Catherine Harding, and Jorginho addressed the situation in social media posts. Harding, in her statement, raised questions about the responsibility of celebrities concerning the actions of those who work on their behalf, even if the celebrity wasn't directly involved. The controversy has brought unwanted attention to Roan, overshadowing her music and upcoming performances. Despite the allegations, Roan has not commented further publicly since her appearance at Coachella. The events highlight the complex interplay between celebrities, their security personnel, and the public, often fueled by social media and speculation. The case raises questions about who bears responsibility when security professionals interact with fans or other individuals, especially when a child is involved. The impact of the incident, including its potential effects on her public image, still remains to be seen. The situation also demonstrates how quickly a personal interaction can escalate, especially when the involved parties are high-profile individuals. The public is divided over who is to blame for the situation that played out in the Brazilian hotel. Questions are being raised about the role of the security personnel and their relationship to Roan, in order to gain a clearer picture of the series of events





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Chappell Roan Coachella Security Guard Controversy Jude Law Brazil Pascal Duvier Ava Law

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