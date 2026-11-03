Charities lobbying against UK border rules received 1billion in public grants

Investigation reveals over a billion pounds in taxpayer funding went to charities opposing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's immigration reforms.

Charities that lobbied the Home Office to weaken stricter immigration proposals have received more than 1billion in taxpayer cash. This revelation has intensified scrutiny over the sector after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood reversed her stance on who qualifies for Indefinite Leave to Remain. Research confirms that thirty-eight of the charities engaging with politicians during the consultation period accepted over one billion in grants and contracts in their last financial year.

Major recipients oppose earned settlement

Mencap, a learning disabilities charity, was the largest recipient with over 200million in contracts and grants for 2024-25. The organization told MPs that ministers should retain the five-year pathway for social care workers to ensure stability. Children's charity Barnardo's received 192million in the same period and stated it does not support earned settlement principles for determining if children can live securely in the UK.

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Charities such as Praxis, which received nearly 1million by March 2025, rejected the concept of earned settlement entirely. The group published a guide suggesting illegal arrivals should face no penalties when applying for settlement. Praxis also organized a demonstration bringing over 500 people to Parliament in March to lobby around 100 MPs against the proposed reforms.

Government consultation reveals public sentiment

An analysis of the Home Office consultation published alongside Shabana Mahmood's announcement showed that 66 percent of the 560 third sector responses argued against penalties for illegal arrivals. These organizations urged that migrants should not face penalties before settling permanently in Britain. The data highlights a significant divergence between the views of funded charities and the public expectations regarding border control.

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Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticized the organizations for using taxpayer money to campaign against border control measures. He argued that it is inappropriate for charities to spend millions on activities that oppose national border security. Philp stated that these groups appear to believe the public purse exists to bankroll their political agendas regardless of public opinion.

TaxPayers' Alliance questions funding priorities

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, expressed concern that British citizens do not expect their taxes to fund political activism. He acknowledged the importance of charities in community services but distinguished this from lobbying for political outcomes. The Alliance contends that public funds should support service delivery rather than political campaigning.

A Home Office spokesman clarified that strict rules prevent taxpayer money from being used on lobbying or political activity. The government maintains that charities must exist solely to further their charitable purposes. This position underscores the legal framework governing the receipt of government grants by non-profit organizations.

Charities defend their lobbying role

Barnardo's defended its position by stating that speaking out on behalf of children is part of its core role. A spokesperson emphasized that their insights are based on evidence from hundreds of services across the country. The charity argued that its lobbying is grounded in the experiences of vulnerable children and their families.

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Jon Sparkes, chief executive at Mencap, highlighted the workforce crisis in the social care sector. He argued that maintaining a route to settlement helps provide stability for both workers and employers. Sparkes noted that this stability is essential for protecting the continuity of care that people with learning disabilities depend on. Praxis declined to comment on the funding revelations.