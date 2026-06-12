Charity Shares Essential Tips for Completing Pension Age Disability Payment Application Forms

Independent Age has shared essential tips to help older people in Scotland complete Pension Age Disability Payment application forms. The charity advises people to provide detailed examples of how their condition affects daily life and to include supporting evidence such as medical letters and prescriptions.

Charity Independent Age has shared essential tips to help older people in Scotland complete Pension Age Disability Payment application forms . Older people in Scotland applying for Pension Age Disability Payment are being encouraged to give detailed examples of how their condition affects daily life to help support their claim.

Pension Age Disability Payment has replaced all new and existing claims for north of the border and is administered and delivered by Social Security Scotland, not the Department for Work and Pensions. People who have a disability, illness or long term health condition which means they need help with personal care or supervision are eligible to claim.

Independent Age advises people completing the form to explain how their condition affects them on both good and bad days and give clear examples wherever possible. This could include needing help with washing, dressing, preparing meals, managing medication, communicating with other people or staying safe around the home. Independent Age also warns older people not to assume they will not qualify simply because they do not currently receive support from a carer, friend or family member.

Eligibility is based on the help or supervision someone needs, rather than the support they already receive. The charity encourages people to provide as much detail as possible about how their condition affects everyday life physically or mentally, instead of simply listing a diagnosis.

For example, someone living with arthritis, dementia, breathing difficulties or another long term condition should explain how symptoms affect their ability to complete everyday activities safely and consistently. Independent Age said supporting evidence such as medical letters, prescriptions or information from healthcare professionals may also help strengthen an application. The higher rate is generally paid to people who need help or supervision during both the day and night, or who are terminally ill.

Independent Age said older people should not feel discouraged if they find the application process difficult and advises anyone struggling with the form to seek advice before submitting a claim. The charity has also produced online guidance and videos explaining how Pension Age Disability Payment works and what information older people should include when applying.

Guidance on mygov.scot provides full details on who can claim, how to claim, additional help available, what happens after a claim is submitted and extra support for successful claimants. People who have had care needs during the day or night for 6 months or more because of a disability or health condition are eligible to claim.

If an applicant has not had care needs for 6 months or more, their award will begin 6 months from when their care needs started if their application is successful. It is also important to be aware that you cannot get Pension Age Disability Payment and Attendance Allowance at the same time.

Independent Age encourages older people to seek advice if they are struggling with the application process and to use the online guidance and videos provided to help with the application. This will ensure that older people have the best chance of a successful claim





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