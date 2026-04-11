Charity Shop Workers Weigh in on Resellers: A Complex Ethical Debate

A discussion emerges among charity shop workers and volunteers regarding the practice of reselling donated items. The debate centers on the ethics of profiting from goods meant to support those in need, the impact on pricing, and the role of charity shops in the community. Opinions vary, with some expressing concern and others showing indifference, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the issue. The article also provides guidance on acceptable donations to charity shops.

Exploring charity shops presents a wonderful opportunity to discover great deals while contributing to environmental sustainability. For those who volunteer their time, there are specific guidelines to adhere to, and certain items are deemed inappropriate for donation. Recently, charity shop employees have shared their perspectives on resellers who purchase items with the primary goal of making a profit.

In an online social media discussion, one individual disclosed their involvement as a small-scale reseller, occasionally acquiring inventory from charity shops. They stated, 'I consistently pay the listed price, ensuring that the funds generated are equivalent to those from a regular customer. Does it concern you if they're using their phone to assess the potential profit of an item, or selecting the most desirable items due to their expertise?'\The Reddit thread attracted comments from several volunteers who expressed their opinions on the matter. One individual remarked, 'Reselling has negatively impacted charity shops, not necessarily because of people like you, but because these shops are now setting prices based on eBay standards. They used to be great for finding bargains; I no longer frequent them, nor do I donate, as the donated items are distributed throughout the country. Resell everything; more success to you!' Another contributor admitted, 'I'm not a charity shop employee, but I believe reselling charity shop merchandise is unethical. These shops assist individuals facing financial difficulties. If those with disposable income purchase charity shop items, mark up the prices, and then resell them, there's little left for those who genuinely require affordable clothing and other essentials.' However, not everyone disapproved of the practice, as one person wrote, 'As long as we sell it for the original price, I genuinely don't mind. (Current manager of a charity shop for two years).' Another added, 'As long as you're not trying to negotiate the price, no one cares.'\What items do charity shops accept? Charity shops welcome donations that are of good quality, clean, and reusable. Acceptable donations encompass clothing, footwear, and accessories like bags, belts, and jewelry. They also accept books, CDs, toys, homeware, and linens. Many charities also accept furniture and electrical items. Numerous items are frequently rejected, including products that present safety hazards, such as upholstered furniture without fire safety labels, damaged goods, and safety helmets. Some shops are also unable to accept large white goods, such as washing machines, cookers, or outdated appliances. Soiled items, torn clothing, used underwear, and pillows are also not accepted. Charities will also refuse medical equipment, adult content, and substantial quantities of damaged or broken items





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Charity Shops Reselling Donations Ethics Pricing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thrifting on a Budget: How a YouTuber Scored Amazing Charity Shop DealsDiscover how YouTuber Kavita Donkersley, of SheWearsFashion, maximizes her budget by thrifting at charity shops. Learn valuable tips and see the incredible bargains she found for just £20, including a trench coat, books, and accessories.

Read more »

Woman enters charity shop with £20 and leaves with incredible haulA savvy thrifter has shared her incredible charity shop finds after spending just £20, proving you don't need a fortune to bag brilliant bargains

Read more »

Charity Shop Bargain Hunter Shares Thrifting Tips Amidst Rising CostsWith the cost of living increasing, charity shops are becoming more popular. YouTuber Kavita Donkersley shares tips on how to find bargains in charity shops, showcasing her recent finds including a Revival trench coat, a book, shoes, and accessories.

Read more »

'I visited charity shop with just £20 and walked away with jaw-dropping haul'With the cost of living crisis and a drive towards sustainable shopping, charity shops are more popular than ever. YouTuber shares amazing bargain haul and tips for thrifting success

Read more »

Woman picks up £8 dress in charity shop and soon learns it's way more valuableWhen Holly Wood spotted the pretty floral frock in a charity shop, she was instantly drawn to it. The 39-year-old saw huge potential despite the reasonable £8 price tag.

Read more »

Woman buys pot for £7 in charity shop and is baffled by true valueThe woman was left baffled after finding a cooking pot for £7 in her local charity shop, and quickly realising it was worth a lot more than she'd paid for it

Read more »