Charlene White Honours Late Father with Emotional Ashes Scattering Ceremony in Jamaica

ITV presenter Charlene White shared touching details about her late father's ashes scattering ceremony in Jamaica, which took place just before her sister's wedding. She spoke of the grief, love, and resilience her family experienced, and her own struggles with loss.

ITV newsreader and Loose Women host Charlene White has shared a profoundly moving tribute to her late father, Denniston, two years after his passing. The ceremony to scatter his ashes took place in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Jamaica , his birth country, a poignant event that occurred just two days before her sister Gemma's wedding. White announced her father's death in October 2025, revealing the heartbreaking reality that he had taken his own life after a long struggle with depression.

In a recent social media post, White shared an image of her father's grandchildren gazing out at the ocean, a scene steeped in both sorrow and resilience. She explained that while the exact reasons for his death remained unknown, the family was certain he would have wished to return to his homeland. The trip, she acknowledged, was an emotional journey marked by grief, but also by an overwhelming sense of joy and connection. This sentiment was beautifully encapsulated in a photograph taken at her sister's wedding, where the children, dressed in their wedding attire, are seen smiling. White reflected on the wedding day, describing it as a celebration of laughter, dancing, and a deep appreciation for one another, a testament to the enduring gift of love her father had left them. Despite the celebratory atmosphere, White admitted her heart ached at being on the island without her father. She imagined how much he would have cherished having the entire family together, with every shared memory and joke inevitably leading to a pause, a quiet acknowledgement that Denniston would have revelled in the moment. She poignantly stated that while one could wish for circumstances to be different, some decisions are irreversible. White concluded her heartfelt tribute by finding solace in the knowledge that her father is now eternally connected to the waters of the Caribbean Sea, a place that held his heart regardless of the decades spent living in London. Her earlier confession in October 2025, on Instagram, detailed the countless hours the family had spent grappling with the question of why her father chose to end his life. She described the numerous services and a large wake held in his honour, attended by hundreds who came to celebrate his life. The stark reality, she wrote, is that they may never find definitive answers and must learn to live with that uncertainty. More importantly, she expressed a strong desire to prevent others from feeling a similar lack of options and to shield other families from the profound pain and heartache her own has endured. Charlene White is a mother of two, with her son Alfie aged nine and daughter Florence aged seven, from her relationship with TV executive Andy. Prior to her father's death, White experienced further heartbreak with the passing of her close friend Darrell from Sarcoma cancer. Her mother, Dorrett, also died prematurely from bowel cancer at the age of 47 when Charlene was just 20. The impact of grief, White has shared, can be unpredictable. She recalled discovering she was pregnant and initially feeling fine, but the profound sense of loss for her own mother hit her unexpectedly while she was showing. Looking at her bump in the bath, the realisation that she would have to navigate motherhood without her mother's guidance was overwhelming. The absence of the one person she most needed to guide her through such a significant life event led to an uncontrollable outpouring of tears. She explained that grief often surfaces at the most unexpected times, and the birth of her son Alfie solidified the poignant understanding that her mother was the only person she would physically connect to in that maternal way





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Charlene White Father's Death Ashes Scattering Grief Jamaica

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