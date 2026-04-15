Charlene White Shares Emotional Tribute to Father Two Days Before Sister's Wedding

ITV news anchor Charlene White has opened up about the emotional scattering of her late father Denniston's ashes in Jamaica, which took place just days before her sister's wedding. She shared poignant photos and reflections on grief, family, and her father's struggle with mental health.

ITV news anchor Charlene White has shared a deeply moving tribute to her late father, Denniston, two days after scattering his ashes at sea. The poignant ceremony took place in Jamaica, the country of his birth, and was followed by her sister Gemma's wedding.

Charlene, who announced her father's passing in October 2025, revealed he had tragically taken his own life after struggling with what she described as a dark cloud he couldn't lift.

A photograph shared on social media captured a moment of reflection, with three of Denniston's grandchildren gazing out at the Caribbean Sea, a place now holding his final resting place.

Charlene reflected on the profound emotions of the trip, acknowledging the grief but also celebrating the joy of family connection. She shared how the grandchildren, dressed in their wedding attire, brought a sense of continuity and love, a testament to the legacy her father left behind.

Despite the overwhelming sadness of being on the island without him, she found solace in the shared memories and laughter, which often paused with a wistful acknowledgement that Denniston would have cherished the occasion.

Charlene expressed her deep longing for her father's presence, understanding that while wishes for a different outcome were impossible, his ashes now rest eternally in the waters that were so intrinsically linked to his heart, despite his years living in London.

In a previous heartbreaking confession on Instagram, Charlene spoke about the relentless questioning of why her father chose to end his life. She described the extensive period of mourning following his death, where hundreds gathered to celebrate his life. The family grappled with unanswered questions, accepting the difficult reality that they may never fully understand the reasons behind his decision. This led to a powerful resolve to prevent others from experiencing similar despair and to shield other families from the profound pain of such loss.

Charlene is a mother of two, Alfie, aged nine, and Florence, aged seven, with her partner Andy. Her father's death followed other significant personal losses, including the passing of her best friend Darrell from Sarcoma cancer and, at the age of 20, the death of her mother, Dorrett, from bowel cancer at just 47.

Recalling her first pregnancy, Charlene spoke of an unexpected wave of grief that overwhelmed her when she realized she would have to navigate motherhood without her own mother's guidance. The profound realization of this absence, particularly when looking at her growing bump in the bath, brought her to tears, highlighting the unexpected and deeply personal nature of grief. The birth of her son Alfie further underscored this, marking the only physical connection she had to her mother.

The Samaritans are available to offer support on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org for anyone affected by this story.





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