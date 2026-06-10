Charles Barkley Dares ESPN to Fire Him Over Cardi B Comments

Charles Barkley has sparked controversy with his comments about Cardi B's performance during the NBA Finals. The 63-year-old pundit has dared ESPN to fire him over his outrageous remarks, insisting he is not concerned if his bosses dislike his joke.

Charles Barkley has dared ESPN to fire him over his outrageous remarks about Cardi B during the NBA Finals. The rapper performed at halftime of Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, and when ESPN showed a brief clip of her performance, the pundit chimed in.

I don't know if those Bs, Barkley called out from off-camera about the performer's appearance, in a clip that has gone viral. They might be Cardi Ds... I'm pretty sure those aren't Bs... She's got the wrong initials.

As his fellow analysts were left cackling with laughter, they shared a tweet from a fan claiming that Shaquille O'Neal was glued to Cardi B's performance instead of the broadcast. I sure am, O'Neal called out, with the laughter at Barkley's comment continuing around him.

Charles Barkley has dared ESPN to fire him over his controversial Cardi B comments The rapper performed at halftime of the Spurs vs Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 in New York Addressing the moment for the first time since that game, the 63-year-old insisted he is not concerned if his ESPN bosses disliked his joke. Read More America's World Cup crisis EXPOSED: Explosive report reveals why it is turning into a disaster I'm hoping they fire me, Barkley said on The Dan Patrick Show.

I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I've got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next six or seven years. He continued: I would love to get fired, I'm not gonna lie. Because there's zero chance I'm gonna be working the next six or seven years, zero!

Come on, man. People can't take a joke? They can kiss my ass. I appreciate all the support I've gotten all these years, but if anybody thinks everybody likes them, they're a fool.

So if people don't like me or don't have a sense of humor, they can kiss my ass. Barkley will be back at MSG on Wednesday night for Game 4 between the Knicks and Spurs, with the series poised at 2-1 after the Spurs won the previous game





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