Charles Bronson, now known as Charles Salvador, has been refused release after his ninth parole hearing. The Parole Board found he still poses a risk to the public and did not recommend a transfer to open prison.

Charles Bronson, one of the UK's longest-serving inmates, has been refused release after his ninth parole hearing. The 73-year-old, whose real name is Michael Peterson, now uses the name Charles Salvador.

The Parole Board panel found that he had committed further incidents of violence against staff and other prisoners. It was not satisfied that his release from HMP Wakefield would be safe for the protection of the public. The panel cited his limited progress in custody and the other evidence before it. Bronson, from Luton, has spent much of the last 50 years in prison following his conviction for armed robbery in 1974.

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Parole Board Panel Refuses Bronson Release

He was first convicted when he was 21. He was jailed for seven years for robbery, aggravated burglary, assault with intent to rob and possession of a firearm. Oral evidence was heard from three members of staff responsible for his management. None of those staff members supported his release.

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The authors of reports, including a prison psychologist, also did not support release. The panel did not recommend to the Secretary of State that he should be transferred to open prison. Bronson chose not to attend his latest parole hearing earlier this month. He told the panel through his lawyer that he accepted he would not be released or moved to open conditions.

The panel found that Bronson continued to find it hard to trust people in authority. It also said his behaviour had continued to be mixed since his last review. The panel noted some positive reports, including his engagement with staff and insight into his past use of violence.

History Of Violent Hostage Taking Sieges

However, there had also been further incidents of violence against staff and other prisoners. The evidence indicated that he lacked the motivation to abide by prison rules. Bronson has a fearsome reputation for violent attacks on prison staff, rooftop protests and terrifying hostage sieges. His time in prison has included 11 hostage-taking incidents across nine sieges.

Victims included prison governors, doctors, prison staff and, on one occasion, his own solicitor. In 1994, Bronson held a prison librarian hostage and demanded an inflatable doll, a helicopter and a cup of tea as ransom. He has spent much of his adult life in solitary confinement or specialist prison units. He was released briefly in 1987 and again in 1992, but quickly found himself back behind bars after reoffending.

He has remained in custody since 1993. In 2000, he was handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of four years. That sentence followed his taking of prison art teacher Phil Danielson hostage for 44 hours at HMP Hull in 1999. During the ordeal, Mr Danielson was tied up, assaulted and threatened with improvised weapons.

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Bronson's minimum four-year term expired in February 2003. Successive Parole Board panels have refused to sanction his release over concerns about the danger he could pose to the public. Earlier this year, Bronson applied for his latest parole hearing to be held in public. The request was refused because there were insufficient resources to do so.

Bronson Demands Public Parole Hearing

Parole Board member Jeremy Roberts KC said he was prepared to accept that Bronson's reasons for seeking another public hearing were entirely genuine even if, as is likely, there is an element of attention-seeking in his application. Bronson's previous parole hearing in March 2023 was only the second ever to be held in public in the UK. The three-day hearing saw Bronson insist he was a changed man who was desperate to experience life outside prison.

Appearing via video link from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, he joked about his decades behind bars. He told the panel he had finally had enough of prison life. He gave evidence at length, telling the panel that he dreamed of walking barefoot on grass. He said he wanted his elderly mother to see him released before she died.

He said: It is no secret I have had more porridge than Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and I am sick of it. I have had enough of it, I want to go home. The panel ultimately concluded that his risk could not be safely managed outside a high-security prison. The Parole Board has now considered Bronson for release nine times.

Panel Finds Release Unsafe For Public

In its decision, the panel said: After considering the circumstances of Mr Salvador's offending, his behaviour, the limited progress made while in custody and all the other evidence presented at the hearing and in the dossier, the panel was not satisfied that his release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public. He will remain at HMP Wakefield, a high-security jail.