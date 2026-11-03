Charles Bronson Parole Hearing November 3 Video Message

Convicted criminal Charles Bronson performs a song for his mother during his ninth parole hearing on November 3. Details on the inmate's release bid and history.

Notorious British prisoner Charles Bronson, aged seventy-three, has launched his ninth bid for freedom with a parole hearing scheduled to conclude on November 3. The convicted armed robber was recorded performing Louis Armstrong's classic hit What A Wonderful World in a video message dedicated to his ninety-six-year-old mother, Eira Peterson.

Bronson Dedicates Song To Mother

The inmate, whose birth name is Michael Gordon Peterson, begins the recording by addressing his mother directly as Duchess. He notes that they have not seen each other for approximately nine years due to her poor health. Bronson tells her he forgets she is always in his heart despite their rough history over the decades. He promises that things are improving and that he will soon enjoy tea and apple pie with her again.

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HMP Wakefield And Legal Strategy

Video of the performance was captured behind bars at HMP Long Lartin in April of last year before Bronson was transferred to HMP Wakefield. This facility is widely known as Monster Mansion due to its high-security status. One of his lawyers stated that Bronson holds high hopes for seeing his mother this year following the current proceedings.

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History Of Violence And Hostages

Bronson was first jailed in nineteen seventy-four at age twenty-one for armed robbery after spending most of his life in solitary confinement. He briefly gained release in eighteen eighty-seven and again five years later but returned to prison in nineteen ninety-three. During his incarceration, he took eleven hostages in nine separate confrontations with officials including a prison art teacher held captive for forty-four hours in nineteen ninety-nine.

Parole Board Risk Assessment

A public Parole Board hearing in March two thousand twenty-three concluded that his risk could not be safely managed outside a high-security prison. Although his minimum term expired in February two thousand three, repeated panels have denied release due to his violent past. His most recent conviction involved an attack on a prison governor in twenty fourteen proving ongoing security concerns remain.