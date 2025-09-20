Charles Dance Returns to Stage in 'Creditors' and 'The Producers' Delivers Hilarious Mayhem

Two theatre productions, one a revival of a classic Strindberg play starring Charles Dance, Geraldine James, and Nicholas Farrell, the other a riotous staging of 'The Producers,' a satirical comedy about Broadway. Both offer unique perspectives on human relationships and the world of performing arts, with strong performances.

The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond presents a captivating revival of August Strindberg 's Creditors, updated by Howard Brenton, featuring a stellar cast including Charles Dance , Geraldine James, and Nicholas Farrell. This marks Dance's first stage appearance in nearly two decades, reuniting with his Jewel In The Crown co-stars.

Dance, portraying the manipulative Gustaf, masterfully gaslights his supposed friend Adolf, played by Farrell, leading him to question his sanity and his wife's fidelity. James plays Tekla, Adolf's wife. The production, directed by Tom Littler, benefits from Louie Whitemore’s elegant design. While the casting of actors in their seventies might diminish the original erotic tension, Dance’s performance, along with the overall production, is sure to make it an unforgettable experience. The play explores themes of manipulation, jealousy, and the complexities of relationships within a twisted love triangle. Dance's portrayal of Gustaf, a character who enjoys playing mind games, is the highlight of the play. The play is a thought-provoking exploration of human relationships. The Producers at the Garrick Theatre is a riotous production by Patrick Marber, showcasing the story of Max Bialystock, a failing Broadway producer who, alongside accountant Leo Bloom, concocts a scheme to stage a guaranteed flop and swindle investors. This production, expanding from its Menier Theatre origins, now boasts a larger cast and space, embracing its outrageous nature. Andy Nyman and Marc Antolin play the leading roles in this comedic production which satirizes the world of show business. The plot revolves around a terrible musical, Springtime for Hitler, written by a pigeon-fancier with a Fuhrer fetish. With the production, Marber unleashes his signature humor and irreverence. Joanna Woodward shines as Ulla, the Swedish sex-bomb assistant, adding a spark of energy to the production. The Producers, with its biting satire and memorable characters, offers a joyous and unforgettable evening. The show is a raucous celebration of the absurdities of show business. The Producers is a play full of witty writing, fantastic performances, and memorable musical numbers





