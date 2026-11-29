Fox News correspondent Charles Gasparino claims President Trump has lost his touch, citing the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as a short-sighted intervention that failed to stabilize markets or save the AI sector.

Fox News senior business correspondent Charles Gasparino has issued a scathing critique of President Donald Trump, asserting that the former president and current political figurehead appears to have completely lost his political touch. This harsh assessment emerges as the MAGA movement grapples with significant internal fragmentation and infighting following the recent midterm elections. Gasparino, a conservative journalist who has historically aligned with the administration's broader agenda, utilized his recent column in the New York Post to decry what he described as the increasing impotency of the presidency under Trump's current leadership.

The Nvidia CEO Reinstatement Controversy

Gasparino's primary focus was the controversial reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the chief executive officer of Nvidia, the world's leading artificial intelligence chip manufacturer. Huang had been ousted from his position after just eleven days, following revelations that he had engaged in an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and additional relationships with subordinates. However, Trump's direct intervention led to Huang's swift return to the helm of the tech giant, a move that initially triggered a massive surge in Nvidia's stock price, which jumped by 31.5 percent after having fallen nearly 50 percent from its October peak.

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Despite the initial market excitement, Gasparino noted that the stock has since shown red or merely tided water, failing to sustain its momentum. The correspondent characterized Trump's support for Huang's return as an ill-conceived intervention that the president executed with short-sightedness. Gasparino argued that the decision was designed solely to prop up short-term swings in the stock market, a tactic that holds negligible value for the broader economy or the long-term health of the AI industry. He emphasized that no single CEO, regardless of their stature, can single-handedly save the AI trade sector.

MAGA Infighting and High-Profile Departures

The criticism from Gasparino is part of a growing chorus of voices from the right who were once staunch loyalists to Trump but are now distancing themselves from the political movement. Elon Musk, identified as the world's richest man, publicly walked back his previous endorsement of the movement. After spending nearly half a billion dollars supporting Republican candidates in the midterms and famously stating that he was not just MAGA but dark gothic MAGA, Musk recently declared that he is not MAGA, signaling a major shift in his political alignment.

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Other prominent figures have also begun to break ranks with the president. Tucker Carlson, the former Fox host who vehemently supported Trump during the 2024 election cycle, began distancing himself after the US invasion of Iran in February. Carlson apologized for his support in April and recently described the president's actions as a profound betrayal of core MAGA principles. Additionally, Colorado US Representative Lauren Boebert, who had previously labeled herself as ultra MAGA, attributed her loss of her congressional seat in the midterms to actions taken by the president that negatively impacted her voters.

Policy Divergence and Economic Impact

Gasparino clarified that his critique does not stem from opposition to Trump's fundamental policy goals, such as lowering taxes, deregulation, and closing the border to protect national unity. He acknowledged that these are valid objectives that he has consistently supported. However, he argued that these goals have failed to materialize due to Trump's obsession with tariffs and a lack of diplomatic success regarding Iran. Gasparino noted that nearly defeated Iranian mullahs were allowed to slip through the president's grasp during fruitless peace talks, leaving gas prices elevated for American consumers.

The correspondent characterized both the imposition of tariffs and the resulting high gas prices as taxes on the working class, arguing that they provide no real benefit to the nation. He suggested that Trump grades himself on metrics that should not matter, such as crowd sizes at his rallies, the construction of a White House ballroom, and the sycophantic obedience of his cabinet. Meanwhile, the political landscape continues to fracture, with Vice President JD Vance advocating for an anti-interventionist populist approach and Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintaining more traditional, hawkish Republican views on foreign policy.