Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc refutes claims of a No 1 driver clause following his collision with Lewis Hamilton in Las Vegas, as both drivers agree talks have been positive ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has categorically denied the existence of a No 1 driver clause in his contract, addressing speculation surrounding his ongoing rivalry with teammate Lewis Hamilton. The clarification comes four days after the two drivers collided during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, an incident that resulted in a 10-second penalty for Leclerc and harsh criticism from team principal Frederic Vasseur. Both drivers are now preparing for the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, where they must navigate their competitive dynamic without repeating the errors of the previous weekend.

Contract Clause Denial and Team Dynamics

Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari since 2019 and signed an extended deal earlier this year, spoke directly to the media to dispel rumors that contractual restrictions were preventing the team from enforcing strict rules of engagement. When presented with the opportunity to respond to claims about a No 1 driver clause, he stated that while he normally never discloses contract details, this matter was important to address. He emphasized that both drivers are strong competitors who want to finish ahead of the other, a dynamic that has unfortunately led to recent clashes at circuits like Monza and Mexico City.

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The Monegasque driver acknowledged that there have been too many such events recently, making it imperative for the team to find a solution to prevent future occurrences. He admitted that he took full responsibility for the specific incident in Las Vegas, where he attempted to overtake Hamilton for sixth place. This collision not only cost Ferrari a potential better result but also highlighted the growing tension between the two teammates, which had previously flared up on the opening lap in Mexico City when Leclerc was running second behind Hamilton.

Team Principal Criticism and Driver Accountability

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur had previously played down the need for pre-determined rules but later branded Leclerc's driving as unacceptable following the Las Vegas race. When asked if he agreed with Vasseur's assessment that the crash was unacceptable, Leclerc responded unequivocally that it was. He stated that as a team, Ferrari cannot afford to clash between teammates and that this fact was clear to everyone involved. The driver expressed a desire to dissipate the tension surrounding the situation and look toward more positive days in the future.

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Vasseur had promised further discussions with both drivers to ensure that such incidents do not continue. The team principal insisted that the clashes between Hamilton and Leclerc could not be allowed to persist, prompting immediate talks between the two drivers and the management. Leclerc bore the brunt of the post-race criticism, but he accepted the team's stance without reservation. His acknowledgment of the unacceptable nature of the incident signals a shift toward a more collaborative approach within the Ferrari garage, despite the inherent competitive nature of Formula One.

Positive Discussions and Future Race Strategy

Lewis Hamilton confirmed that he and Leclerc had held good discussions following the collision, describing the conversations as positive. Hamilton, who is still free to race against his teammate, noted that communication is key to avoiding future incidents. He stated that while they do not want what happened in Las Vegas to ever happen again, they are confident that moving forward they can manage their rivalry effectively. Hamilton emphasized that the ultimate goal of being in Formula One is to race, and that this competitive spirit should not be stifled by fear of teammate clashes.

However, neither driver elaborated on the specific solutions agreed upon during their sit-down conversation. Leclerc stated in the official FIA news conference that he could not disclose what measures were put in place or whether there were any specific protocols for the final two rounds of the season. The focus now shifts to the Qatar Grand Prix, where qualifying is scheduled for 6pm on Saturday and the race will take place at 4pm on Sunday. Fans can watch the event on Sky Sports F1, as both drivers look to reset and demonstrate improved team cooperation on the track.