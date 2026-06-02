Charli XCX Announces New Album "Music, Fashion, Film" Amid Film Screening and Married Life

Pop star Charli XCX unveiled her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film after attending a London screening of her new movie Erupcja. The announcement, made on Instagram, marks another milestone in the singer's multifaceted career spanning music, fashion, and film, while she continues to embrace her recent marriage to George Daniel.

Charli XCX made headlines on Monday evening as she stepped out in London following the screening of her new film Erupcja. The 33-year-old singer, known for hits like Boom Clap, turned heads in a bold black lace bra layered under a tailored black blazer, paired with dark grey jeans and a black handbag.

Sporting oversized sunglasses, she signed autographs for fans before being ushered to her car by security. This appearance coincided with the announcement of her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, set for release on July 24th. The album comprises 11 tracks with a runtime of 30 minutes and 5 seconds, and is now available for pre-order. Charli shared the news via Instagram with a black-and-white image of John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese, captioning it with the album details.

The post received enthusiastic responses from fans and celebrities alike, including a comment from Olivia Rodrigo that read hell yeah. This latest announcement follows Charli's reflections on her marriage to George Daniel, drummer of The 1975, which she discussed in the May issue of British Vogue. The couple married at Hackney Town Hall in July 2025 and later celebrated with a larger ceremony in Sicily.

In the interview, Charli revealed that her personal life influences her creative process, though she aims to explore more abstract aspects of relationships rather than conventional love songs. She also disclosed that her eighth studio album was secretly crafted in Paris during Fashion Week in October 2025, drawn to the city's vibrant and hectic energy as a catalyst for creativity





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Charli XCX Music Fashion Film Album Erupcja Film George Daniel British Vogue Album Release July 24 Instagram Announcement Olivia Rodrigo Paris Fashion Week Creative Process Multi-Talented Artist

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