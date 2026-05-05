Charli XCX Dazzles in Sheer Dress at Met Gala Afterparty

Charli XCX turned heads at the Met Gala afterparty with a daring sheer dress, while the event itself marked a significant moment with Anna Wintour stepping back from Vogue and controversy surrounding sponsorship.

Charli XCX captivated attention at the Met Gala afterparty in New York City on Monday, making a bold statement with a strikingly sheer dress. The 33-year-old singer, known for her hit song Brat, embraced a daring look, opting for a figure-hugging lace garment that left little to the imagination.

The dress, adorned with a delicate floral pattern, was worn without a bra, showcasing her silhouette and featuring a high leg split and long sleeves. Completing her ensemble, Charli added height with black heels and shielded her eyes with trendy sunglasses. Earlier in the evening, for the gala itself, she graced the red carpet in a sophisticated black strapless gown, also embellished with a floral design and a dramatic two-meter train.

The annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, universally recognized as the Met Gala, traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May. This year’s theme, ‘Costume Art,’ challenged attendees to interpret the relationship between fashion and art, prompting them to consider how designers utilize the human body as a canvas. The dress code, ‘Fashion Is Art,’ further emphasized this concept.

The accompanying exhibition at the museum thoughtfully juxtaposed historical and contemporary garments from the Costume Institute, organizing them into three distinct categories: the classical and nude body, the evolving forms of ageing and pregnant bodies, and the intricate details of the anatomical body. The exhibit was generously sponsored by the renowned French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent.

The 2026 Met Gala benefited from a prestigious host committee, featuring co-chairs Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz, alongside a diverse group of influential figures including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor. The ‘Costume Art’ exhibition is scheduled to run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, offering an extended period for the public to engage with the innovative displays.

The Met Gala is not merely a glamorous event; it serves as a crucial fundraising initiative for the museum, providing the Costume Institute with a significant portion of its annual funding. Charli XCX’s appearance followed her initial red carpet moment at the Met Gala, as the year’s most anticipated fashion event unfolded. The 2026 gala held particular significance as it marked the first event since Anna Wintour’s transition from her long-held role at Vogue.

Wintour announced her departure as editor-in-chief of American Vogue in June 2025, after an impressive 37-year tenure. Throughout her decades-long leadership, Wintour has been instrumental in shaping the Met Gala into the high-profile, celebrity-studded spectacle it is today.

However, this year’s gala was not without its share of controversy. The sponsorship of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 62, and his wife Lauren Sanchez, sparked debate after reports surfaced that the couple contributed $10 million to the Costume Institute in exchange for being designated honorary co-chairs. This raised questions about the influence of wealth and corporate interests on the event and its artistic integrity.

The event continues to be a focal point for fashion, art, and celebrity culture, generating significant media attention and influencing trends worldwide. The combination of artistic expression, high-profile attendees, and financial impact ensures the Met Gala’s enduring legacy as a cornerstone of the fashion calendar





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Charli XCX Met Gala Fashion Celebrity Anna Wintour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donatella Versace Turns Heads at 71 with Youthful Glow Amidst Met Gala ControversyFashion icon Donatella Versace celebrates her birthday with a stunning appearance, sparking conversation about her appearance, while the Met Gala faces criticism over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's involvement.

Read more »

How to watch the 2026 Met Gala and is Lewis Hamilton attending?Lewis Hamilton is expected to attend the 2026 Met Gala in New York

Read more »

British Stars Shine at the 2026 Met GalaCara Delevingne, Charli XCX, Claire Foy, and other British celebrities dazzled at the 2026 Met Gala in New York, showcasing stunning black gowns and unique fashion statements.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Frees The Nipple (And The Eyebrow) At The 2026 Met GalaAt the 2026 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner accessorised her Schiaparelli gown with bleached eyebrows.

Read more »

Charli XCX Stuns in Semi-Sheer Gown at 2026 Met Gala: A Night of Fashion as ArtCharli XCX captivated the 2026 Met Gala with a daring semi-sheer gown, embodying the theme 'Costume Art.' The event, co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, celebrated fashion's artistic expression on the human body. The accompanying exhibition, sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, explores historical and contemporary garments, marking a significant moment in fashion history.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Shine at Met Gala Afterparty Amid Gala ControversyKendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber dazzled at a Met Gala afterparty, showcasing new looks after the event itself was plagued by criticism over its opening performance and guest list. The Gala, sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, faced backlash for what many deemed a 'tacky' and 'cheap' atmosphere.

Read more »