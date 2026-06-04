Charli XCX's Acting Debut and Wedding News

Charli XCX's bid to launch an acting career with her indie film Erupcja received a tepid reaction from critics, ahead of its release in UK cinemas this week. The hitmaker, 33, landed a leading role in the film alongside Will Madden, with the part marking her acting debut on the big screen. On Monday, the beauty confirmed the name and the release date for her follow-up to 2024's Brat album. Her post was met with a plethora of excited comments from her fans and showbiz pals, including Olivia Rodrigo who remarked 'hell yeah.' Charli married The 1975 drummer George Daniel on Saturday 19 July 2025 in an intimate ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London. The couple, who announced their engagement in November 2023, later held a second, larger wedding celebration in Sicily, Italy, on September 14, 2025. Now, newly married, with movie roles rolling in and millions of fans in her thrall, Charli is embracing a bold new era, revealing she is working on a rock-inspired album shaped in part by her relationship.

Charli XCX's bid to launch an acting career with her indie film Erupcja received a tepid reaction from critics, ahead of its release in UK cinemas this week.

The hitmaker, 33, landed a leading role in the film alongside Will Madden, with the part marking her acting debut on the big screen. Despite heavily promoting the film when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, critics have shared mixed reviews. The Times' Kevin Maher was particularly unimpressed, awarding the film just one star and branding it '71 minutes of agonising navel-gazing.

' However, others were more complimentary of Charli's acting work with Empire's Ben Travis awarding the film four stars. On Monday, the beauty confirmed the name and the release date for her follow-up to 2024's Brat album. Her post was met with a plethora of excited comments from her fans and showbiz pals, including Olivia Rodrigo who remarked 'hell yeah.

' Charli married The 1975 drummer George Daniel on Saturday 19 July 2025 in an intimate ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London. The couple, who announced their engagement in November 2023, later held a second, larger wedding celebration in Sicily, Italy, on September 14, 2025.

Now, newly married, with movie roles rolling in and millions of fans in her thrall, Charli is embracing a bold new era, revealing she is working on a rock-inspired album shaped in part by her relationship





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Charli XCX Acting Career Indie Film Will Madden Toronto International Film Festival Kevin Maher Empire The Irish Independent The Irish Times British Vogue George Daniel Hackney Town Hall Sicily Italy Rock-Inspired Album

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charli XCX Announces New Album "Music, Fashion, Film" Amid Film Screening and Married LifePop star Charli XCX unveiled her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film after attending a London screening of her new movie Erupcja. The announcement, made on Instagram, marks another milestone in the singer's multifaceted career spanning music, fashion, and film, while she continues to embrace her recent marriage to George Daniel.

Read more »

Newcastle United Contract Updates for 2025/26 SeasonAn update on Newcastle United player contracts after official announcements, detailing players who have extended their deals and those set to leave in 2026, including Kieran Trippier, John Ruddy, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, and Aaron Ramsdale. Also notes Harrison Ashby's uncertain future.

Read more »

Premier League Season Review: A Very Strange 2025/26A review of the 2025/26 Premier League season, highlighting the close competition and the perceived differences between teams that had good and bad seasons.

Read more »

Private healthcare admissions in Scotland hit record levels in 2025Statistics from the Private Healthcare Information Network show that private healthcare admissions in Scotland rose by 6% in 2025, reaching 54,000 cases. Scotland saw the sharpest increase in private healthcare usage among UK regions. Cataract surgery was the most common procedure, with over 9,000 people treated, many self-funding. MSPs criticized the SNP's management of the NHS, citing a delayed discharge backlog and pressure on GP services as factors driving patients to private care.

Read more »