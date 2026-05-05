Charli XCX Stuns in Semi-Sheer Gown at 2026 Met Gala: A Night of Fashion as Art

Charli XCX captivated the 2026 Met Gala with a daring semi-sheer gown, embodying the theme 'Costume Art.' The event, co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, celebrated fashion's artistic expression on the human body. The accompanying exhibition, sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, explores historical and contemporary garments, marking a significant moment in fashion history.

Charli XCX made a stunning appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City, showcasing a bold and artistic fashion statement on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The 33-year-old singer opted for a striking black semi-sheer gown designed by Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello. The dress featured a fitted bodice adorned with a 3D, translucent floral corsage, complemented by an impressive two-meter train that swept behind her. Charli accessorized her look with platform heels and styled her hair into a messy ponytail, adding a touch of edginess to her ensemble.

The Met Gala, often referred to as the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets, had a theme of 'Costume Art' this year, with a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art,' encouraging attendees to explore how designers use the human body as a canvas for artistic expression. Before the main event, Charli gave fans a glimpse into her preparation by posing in her underwear in a hotel room.

She was seen wearing a skimpy black corset and matching briefs, flaunting her physique as she leaned against a door frame in towering stilettos. The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a major fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's gala was co-chaired by a powerhouse trio: Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour.

It marked the first time tennis legend Williams has co-chaired the event, while Kidman previously held the role in 2003 and 2005, and Beyoncé served as an honorary chair in 2013. The accompanying exhibition, 'Costume Art,' will feature historical and contemporary garments divided into three categories: the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body.

The exhibit will debut in the Met's new Conde M. Nast Galleries, made possible by lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator, explained that the theme 'Costume Art' reflects the history of the institute, emphasizing that fashion achieves the status of art through its relationship with the body. French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent is also a sponsor of the exhibit.

The 2026 Met Gala will have a host committee co-chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz, with members including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, and more. The 'Costume Art' exhibition will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the gala on May 4. The Met Gala is a significant fundraiser for the museum, providing the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding.

This year's event is particularly notable as it is the first Met Gala since Anna Wintour stepped down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue in June 2025 after 37 years. Wintour, who remains the global director for Vogue and global chief content officer at Conde Nast, appointed Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content at Vogue





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