Charlie Dean talks pressure and belief as England chase T20 World Cup glory at home

Stand‑in captain Charlie Dean outlines how England are handling the expectations of a home World Cup, reflects on warm‑up lessons and stresses the need to stay calm, enjoy the game and play at their best to overcome top opponents.

England enter the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as one of the favourites and the pressure of playing at home is palpable. Stand‑in captain Charlie Dean explained how the squad is coping with the expectations that come with a home tournament and a 17‑year wait for a title.

The team will open the competition against Sri Lanka on Friday 12 June at Edgbaston, followed by fixtures against Scotland at Headingley and New Zealand at the Kia Oval. Dean stressed that the group is trying to strip away the daunting aspects of the occasion and focus on the basics of cricket. She told Sky Sports that everyone feels the pressure but that acknowledging fear is part of being brave.

"You cant be brave without being scared" she said, urging her teammates to be open and honest so they can pull each other through tight moments. The message is simple: treat each game as another match, enjoy it and express yourself, while keeping the aim of winning in mind. The warm‑up matches have already offered a glimpse of the challenges ahead. In Cardiff England lost by five wickets to Australia, a game that highlighted both strengths and vulnerabilities.

Alice Capsey shone with a quick 45 off 36 balls, lifting England to 157 for 6, yet the Australian chase was effortless as Ellyse Perry struck 64 off 44. Nat Sciver Brunt returned from injury only to be bowled after seven deliveries, underscoring the fine margins in elite sport. Dean noted that the loss was a reality check and an opportunity to fine‑tune the side's approach under pressure.

The England bowlers will also have to contend with the likes of Sophie Molineux who proved a potent threat in the warm‑up defeat. Beyond the on‑field tactics, the tournament presents a chance to broaden the audience for women's cricket. Dean is excited by the prospect of reaching new fans and believes that performing at a high level will inspire the next generation.

Former England star Nasser Hussain echoed the sentiment, commenting that the team must balance the seriousness of the occasion with the joy of playing the sport. He warned against inflating the significance of any single match, reminding the players that treating a World Cup game like any other contest can free them to play with natural confidence.

As the group stage progresses, England will need to bring their A‑game to every fixture, adapt quickly to pressure situations and maintain a collective belief that, on their best day, they can beat anyone in the world





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