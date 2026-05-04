Charlie Gosling’s Intimate Portraits and Wallpaper*’s Global Design Insights

A deep dive into the evocative world of painter Charlie Gosling, whose personal and dynamic portraits are redefining contemporary art, alongside Wallpaper*’s latest coverage of global design, culture, and luxury trends.

Wallpaper* invites you to explore the latest in global design, art, and culture through its daily newsletter, offering a curated selection of inspiration, escapism, and cutting-edge stories.

Subscribers receive expert insights into architecture, fashion, beauty, travel, technology, watches, and jewelry, delivered directly to their inbox. The publication also collaborates with trusted partners to bring readers exclusive content and insider perspectives. Charlie Gosling, a rising star in contemporary painting, has carved out a unique niche since graduating from Camberwell College of Arts in 2023.

His work is characterized by bold, expressive brushstrokes and deeply personal portraits that draw comparisons to artistic giants like Frank Auerbach and Willem de Kooning. Unlike these influences, however, Gosling’s approach is distinctly intimate, often featuring friends and family as subjects. He explains, ‘Painting people I know allows me to see them differently. I admire my subjects, and that’s what I aim to capture in my work.

’ Gosling’s technique has evolved from thick, layered applications of paint to a more refined process of scraping and reapplying layers, creating dynamic, almost abstract compositions. He describes this method not as reduction but as an additive process, one that breathes life into his canvases. His portraits confront viewers with raw emotion, blending photographic references with live sittings to distill the essence of his subjects.

Gosling’s work resonates with the legacy of great painters, yet he remains committed to his own vision, stating, ‘I try not to be too influenced by others. A painting, when it leaves the studio, becomes a new species of living thing. ’ Beyond Gosling’s work, Wallpaper* continues to highlight emerging trends and cultural phenomena.

Hannah Silver, the publication’s Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor, brings over two decades of journalistic experience to her role, offering readers a fresh perspective on the intersection of luxury and creativity. Recent features include Nick Goss’s revival of London’s Eel Pie Island Hotel in a series of evocative paintings, Joanna van Son’s modern reinterpretations of classical art at Saatchi Yates Gallery, and a preview of Berlin’s 2026 cultural scene.

The publication also explores architectural innovations, such as a striking coastal house in Dungeness and a transformative civic space in Pittsburgh, cementing its reputation as a leading voice in contemporary design and culture





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