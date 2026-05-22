Charlie Heaton Joins Peaky Blinders: First Look at the 'New Era' of the Series

The new series, set in post-war Birmingham, shows the race to rebuild the city becoming a brutal contest of mythical dimensions, with the Shelby family central to the action. Charlie Heaton plays Charles Shelby, the son of Thomas Shelby and Grace Burgess, and the half-brother of Duke Shelby.

The BBC has unveiled a first look at the 'new era' of Peaky Blinders as Charlie Heaton has been seen as Charles Shelby for the first time.

After his role as an American teen in Netflix's Stranger Things, he transformed with a short haircut and a tailored suit, resembling the character of Charles Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby and his first love, Grace Burgess. The teaser image of the series features Heaton looking tense as he stares down the camera lens, indicating a dramatic and tense storyline





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