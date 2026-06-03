Charlie Heaton makes fiery arrival on Peaky Blinders set

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has made a fiery arrival on the set of Peaky Blinders as he was spotted filming his first scenes for the hit show. The actor, 32, who has been cast as Tommy Shelby's son Charles, proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he shot a street brawl in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has made a fiery arrival on the set of Peaky Blinders as he was spotted filming his first scenes for the hit show.

The actor, 32, who has been cast as Tommy Shelby's son Charles, proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he shot a street brawl in Birmingham on Tuesday. Charles was thought to be defending the honour of his wife, played by Lucy Karczewski, as he threw punches during the fight scene.

The actor was spotted laid out on a crash mat on the floor, as they took precautions to make sure the talent would be safe while shooting the violent moment. Moments earlier the same man - whose character is currently unknown - could be seen holding the actress tightly with his hand over her mouth before Charles intervened.

For filming Charlie was wearing a brown tweed suit, white shirt and tie, before later removing his jacket to reveal a set of braces. One action-packed scene was filmed in the rain as Charlie dashed down a cobbled street getting soaking wet. Little has been revealed about the script for the upcoming series so far, but if the new photos are anything to go by it will be a thrilling ride.

In the dramatic scene, his character was joined by his on-screen wife as she held onto his arm while dashing through the rain. The series, which is currently being filmed in Birmingham and was created by Steven Knight, will see Charles take centre stage. The BBC teased: 'Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby is now embracing normality. He hasn't seen his half-brother Duke - played by Jamie Bell - in years.

Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?

'In this new era of Peaky Blinders, set a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. 'This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. ' The new series will also feature Silo's Jessica Brown, The Day of the Jackal's Lashana Lynch and Stereophonic's Lucy Karczewski.

While it's not yet known who the famous faces will play, or when the series will hit screens, it will premiere on both BBC One and Netflix





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