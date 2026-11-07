Charlie Horne D-Day Veteran Dies Aged 100

Charlie Horne, one of Scotland's last D-Day veterans who cleared mines at Omaha Beach in 1944, has died aged 100, leaving behind a legacy of service.

Charlie Horne, a renowned D-Day veteran from Scotland who played a critical role in clearing sea mines off Omaha Beach during the Normandy landings, has passed away at the age of 100. Mr. Horne died on November 3 at the Erskine Veterans Charity's Edinburgh Home, where he had resided since the summer. His death marks the end of an era as one of the final surviving participants of the pivotal World War II invasion.

The Normandy Landings And Service

At just 18 years old, Charlie Horne served on a small wooden minesweeper named MMS 291, which was part of the Royal Naval Patrol Service. On June 6, 1944, his vessel came under heavy fire while attempting to clear a safe passage for Allied forces. The young sailor from Prestonpans in East Lothian witnessed the devastation firsthand, describing scenes of ships being blown apart and men in the water. The dangers were immediate and lethal, with German guns firing upon the minesweeping vessels as they sought to clear the sea for the approaching invasion force.

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Veteran Memoirs And Personal Reflections

Mr. Horne kept a handwritten diary of his experiences, documenting the bombs, shells, and flares that lit up the sky during the operation. He recorded seeing lots of wreckage and dead servicemen in the water, while bullets from the shore landed within around 50 feet of his vessel. His diary also recalls how another minesweeper, MM299, struck a mine, with its explosion blowing her bows clean off. The young sailor eventually gave up trying to count the ships which had been lost, seeing the waters strewn with wreckage. His vessel destroyed a total of eight mines after leaving Plymouth, but the danger did not stop after D-Day.

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Recognition And Postwar Life

Charlie Horne's service during the Normandy landings was later recognized with the Legion d'honneur, France's highest order of merit. After the war, he returned home to marry his sweetheart Jenny and continued life as a seafarer. The couple went on to have three daughters before Jenny died in 2009. Mr. Horne recently reflected on his wartime experience ahead of Remembrance Sunday, emphasizing the importance of remembering those who never returned from the war. He stated that he would never forget the men who didn't come home and asked that future generations not forget their sacrifice.

Charity Statement And Legacy

Wing Commander Ian Cumming, chief executive of Erskine Veterans Charity, expressed deep sadness at Charlie's passing. He noted that Mr. Horne's death is particularly poignant as the nation approaches Remembrance. The charity highlighted that they are losing the last of a generation who experienced the Second World War firsthand. With each passing, another irreplaceable connection to that period of history is lost. Wing Commander Ian Cumming stated it was a privilege to care for Charlie in the final months of his life, honoring a man who survived one of the most dangerous operations in history.