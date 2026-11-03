Charlie Mullins Faces Second OBE Threat After Migrant Tweet Controversy

Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins confronts another attempt to strip his OBE over comments about Channel migrants, citing political victimization by the Labour government.

Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins is facing a second attempt to have his Order of the British Empire ( OBE) revoked following a public complaint regarding his comments on Channel migrants. The Honours Forfeiture Committee initiated this new investigation after receiving a report that alleged his recent social media post was racist. This development marks the second time Mullins has been targeted for forfeiture proceedings, adding to the scrutiny already faced by the multi-millionaire businessman since the start of the year.

Committee Investigation Details

Charlie Mullins received a formal letter from the Honours Forfeiture Committee in June, notifying him that he was being investigated over a specific tweet concerning the small boats crisis. The committee acted upon a claim submitted by a member of the public, who argued that the phrase used in the post was offensive and warranted the removal of his honour. Mullins, a prominent supporter of the Reform Party, has been closely monitored by the committee since September 2024, when they first raised concerns about his conduct.

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The letter from the committee referenced a post where Mullins wrote that paying tax does not bother him, as he has contributed over £100 million in personal tax throughout his life. He explicitly stated that he is bothered by how tax money is spent, declaring that he will never give another penny to illegals and ponces. In that same post, he urged that these individuals be sent back to the jungle, a phrase that became the central point of contention in this latest review of his honours status.

Mullins Defends Tweet Context

Charlie Mullins firmly rejects the accusation that his language was racist, maintaining that his reference to the jungle was a direct allusion to migrant camps in northern France rather than an attack on race. He pointed out that migrant shanty towns around Calais and Dunkirk have historically been referred to as jungles, most notably the notorious Calais Jungle which existed from 2015 to 2016. Mullins argues that this terminology is widely recognized and used by major newspapers to describe these specific locations, making his intent clear to readers.

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Speaking to the Mail, Charlie Mullins stated that he believed the person who reported him was simply looking for an excuse to strip away his OBE. He explained that when he used the word jungle, he was referring to the poor living conditions in the camps, which he described as not very nice places to live. Furthermore, he clarified that his use of the term ponces was intended to describe illegals who he believes are scrounging off taxpayers, rather than targeting any specific racial group.

Legal Response and Previous History

The lawyers representing Charlie Mullins submitted a comprehensive 26-page document to the Honours Forfeiture Committee to defend his position and argue for the retention of his OBE. This legal submission detailed the context of the tweet and outlined why the forfeiture threshold had not been met. The OBE was originally awarded to Mullins in 2015 in the New Year Honours while David Cameron was prime minister, in recognition of his services to plumbing. At that time, Mullins was a supporter of the Conservative Party and had donated £22,735 to the party in 2014.

This is not the first time Mullins has faced scrutiny from the committee. In September 2024, they accused him of bringing the honours system into disrepute over a series of posts on X. Those earlier concerns included a comment suggesting someone should kill London Mayor Sadiq Khan, remarks about not wanting to employ transgender people, and an alleged racist joke at the British Curry Awards. The previous case was dropped after Mullins' lawyers provided submissions, including a pledge to undertake gender sensitivity and diversity training, which resulted in no action being taken against his honour.

Political Motivations and Future Implications

Charlie Mullins alleges that the recent attempts to strip his OBE are politically motivated and constitute victimization due to his support for the Reform Party. He attributes the pressure to the Labour government rather than the King, noting that he has a good relationship with the monarch and often chats with him about plumbing. Mullins claims the process is aggressive and expensive, costing him significant sums in legal fees each time the committee intervenes. He views the timing and nature of the complaints as coordinated efforts to silence his political views.

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The Honours Forfeiture Committee is convened on an ad hoc basis by the Prime Minister and chaired by senior civil servant Dame Sarah Healey. While the committee has indicated it will drop the current case regarding the migrant tweet, Mullins remains unconvinced that the political hostility has ceased. He has vowed that his new plumbing and home-services company, WeFix, will not serve Labour MPs, stating that they do not work for leftists or woke people. This stance reflects his broader disillusionment with the current political direction of Britain, which he cites as a reason for potentially remaining in Spain even if the political landscape shifts.

Mullins relocated to Marbella in September 2024 to escape what he described as Labour's tax raids, specifically targeting Chancellor Rachel Reeves. He invested his wealth in property in Spain and Dubai, vowing not to return to the UK unless Nigel Farage becomes Prime Minister. However, he now suggests he may stay in Spain indefinitely due to his concerns about the condition and direction of Britain. Despite the legal battles and political tensions, Mullins continues to operate his business with a clear political agenda, refusing to engage with clients from the opposing political party.