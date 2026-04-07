Charlie's Angels Stars Reunite to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd reunited on the red carpet to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Charlie's Angels at PaleyFest LA, reminiscing about the iconic series and their careers.

The iconic stars of Charlie's Angels , Kate Jackson , Jaclyn Smith , and Cheryl Ladd , reunited on Monday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved action series. The glamorous actresses gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for PaleyFest LA, an event that brings together casts and creators of popular television shows for panel discussions and special events.

The three leading ladies, Jackson, 77, Smith, 80, and Ladd, 74, graced the red carpet, astonishing onlookers with their timeless appearances, a full 45 years after the show concluded its original run in 1981. This reunion comes at a significant moment, especially with Smith announcing her upcoming tell-all memoir, which chronicles her journey to stardom and her time on Charlie's Angels.\Each of the Angels displayed their individual styles at the event. Jackson exuded elegance in a sophisticated slim black suit, complete with tonal pinstripes, a crisp white top, and fashionable black trainers. Smith chose a contrasting dark ensemble, injecting a touch of vibrancy with a pale pink satin suit. She completed her look with a matching blouse, elevating her stature with lavender open-toe heels that beautifully showcased her scarlet manicure. Ladd opted for a more playful and colorful ensemble, featuring an orange cream-colored jacket paired with billowing beige slacks and open-toe heels. The women were supported by their families, highlighting the enduring bonds they share beyond the television screen. Smith was accompanied by her husband, Brad Allen, while Ladd was supported by her daughters, Lindsay Walker and Jordan Ladd. The event wasn't just a celebration of the series' past, but also a glimpse into the ongoing lives and careers of the talented women who made the show a global sensation.\The original series of Charlie's Angels, which also starred the late Farrah Fawcett, who left after the first season, was a cultural phenomenon. Fawcett’s departure led to Cheryl Ladd joining the cast, contributing to the show's continued success. Jackson also eventually departed after season three due to creative differences, including her frustration with the scripts and the producers' unwillingness to allow her to star in the film Kramer vs. Kramer. Meryl Streep ultimately took the role, which would earn her an Oscar. The impact of Charlie's Angels extended beyond television, inspiring two films in the early 2000s and a series of reboots. Smith’s commitment to the show until its cancellation after five seasons and the varied experiences of Jackson and Ladd showcased the complexity and dynamics of the original cast. Their presence at the PaleyFest LA event not only honored the show's legacy, but also provided a moment to reflect on their careers and their enduring influence on popular culture





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Charlie's Angels Kate Jackson Jaclyn Smith Cheryl Ladd Paleyfest LA

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