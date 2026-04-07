Charlie's Angels Stars Reunite to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd marked the 50th anniversary of Charlie's Angels at PaleyFest LA, showcasing their enduring legacy and youthful looks.

The iconic stars of Charlie's Angels , Kate Jackson , Jaclyn Smith , and Cheryl Ladd , reunited on Monday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the action series that captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The glamorous trio graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as part of PaleyFest LA, a prestigious event that brings together the casts and creators of beloved television shows for panel discussions and special celebrations.

The appearance of Jackson, Smith, and Ladd, who are now 77, 80, and 74 years old respectively, sparked a wave of nostalgia and admiration as they showcased their remarkably youthful appearances. This reunion held special significance, occurring 45 years after the original series concluded in 1981, and provided a poignant moment to reflect on the enduring legacy of Charlie's Angels.\The actresses' reunion was particularly timely, as Jaclyn Smith recently announced that she is penning her first tell-all memoir, promising an intimate look at her journey to stardom and her experiences during her time on Charlie's Angels. Kate Jackson, radiating joy, charmed onlookers in a sleek black suit featuring subtle pinstripes, complemented by a crisp white top and stylish black trainers. Jaclyn Smith opted for a striking contrast, embracing a pale pink satin suit that added a vibrant splash of color to her ensemble. Cheryl Ladd, equally elegant, sported a colorful outfit that included an orange cream-colored jacket paired with flowing beige slacks and open-toe heels. The women were not alone on this special occasion; they were supported by their loved ones, including family members, who proudly stood by their side on the red carpet, enhancing the sense of warmth and camaraderie.\Adding to the heartwarming atmosphere, Jaclyn Smith was accompanied by her husband, Brad Allen, who wore a smart navy sport coat, a light-blue shirt, and gray trousers. Cheryl Ladd's daughters, Lindsay Walker and Jordan Ladd, were also present, each making a stylish statement with their respective outfits. Lindsay Walker donned a fashionable purple, black, and white patterned halter jumpsuit, while Jordan Ladd chose a chic black minidress with unique patterned cut-outs and strappy brown heels. The enduring bond between the original Charlie's Angels stars, including the late Farrah Fawcett, who sadly passed away in 2009, was palpable. The series, which initially featured Fawcett, saw Cheryl Ladd join the cast after the first season, becoming an integral part of the team. Kate Jackson, an original cast member, ultimately departed the show after season three due to creative differences, including frustrations over the scripts and missed opportunities, such as the role in Kramer vs. Kramer, which was eventually awarded to Meryl Streep. The actresses' journey through the ups and downs of the show reflects on the challenges and triumphs of their careers.\The impact of Charlie's Angels extends far beyond the original television series, inspiring two feature films in 2000 and 2003, starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. There was also a short-lived 2011 series reboot and a 2019 film starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott. Jaclyn Smith remained with the series until its cancellation after five seasons. The enduring legacy of the show continues to resonate with audiences across generations, cementing the show's place in popular culture. The celebration at PaleyFest LA served as a testament to the lasting impact of Charlie's Angels and the enduring appeal of its iconic stars, reminding everyone of the fun that they had while watching the show





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Charlie's Angels Kate Jackson Jaclyn Smith Cheryl Ladd Paleyfest LA

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