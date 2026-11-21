Charlie Sheen offers a public apology to former friend Rob Lowe for mean tweets sent during his addiction struggles. Sheen discusses the incident on his podcast, revealing the specific timeline of his behavior before getting sober.

Charlie Sheen has issued a direct apology to Rob Lowe for a series of hostile social media posts he directed at the actor decades ago. The reformed bad boy, now 61, discussed the specific incident on Wednesday during an episode of his Mostly Sheenius podcast. Sheen described the messages as mean and stupid, stating clearly that he sent them while he was at the height of his addiction struggles before he achieved sobriety in 2017.

Clarifying The Past On Podcast

Sheen initiated the conversation by expressing a desire to clear the air rather than pretending the events never occurred. He explained that he believed avoiding the truth was juvenile and that honesty was necessary for personal growth. The actor admitted that he sent a few tweets about Lowe that were truly unkind and unfair during that difficult period in his life. Sheen emphasized that he wanted to offer this apology now, noting that the behavior was in the past.

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Lowe Remembers With Forgiveness

Rob Lowe, who is 62 years old and an original Brat Packer, stated that he did not recall the specific tweets in question. The two actors have known each other for almost 50 years, having met in their early teens. Sheen replied to Lowe by saying, Okay, but I do, confirming that he remembered the content well. Lowe thanked Sheen for the apology and added that even if the posts had appeared on his feed years ago, he had likely forgotten about them by now.

Prayers During Struggle

Lowe revealed that he had been praying for Sheen for years during the actor's well-documented public meltdown. Although Lowe noted that Sheen was not a huge fan of religious programs, he shared that the intervention saved Sheen's life. He explained that in the program, members are encouraged to take a moment of prayer for the alcoholic who still suffers, and Sheen had always been on his mind. Sheen acknowledged that Lowe had been giving that prayer for a couple of decades.

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Context Of Professional Fallout

The apology comes in the wake of new details about Sheen's past released in a memoir by Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre. While starring on the hit series, Sheen was the highest paid actor on television when his erratic behavior halted production and canceled a season. His firing occurred in March 2011 after he made bizarre comments about tiger blood and winning. Sheen previously claimed he would still get paid even if Lowe replaced him, a comment he later clarified was not malicious toward his former friend.

Living A Quiet Life Now

Sheen is now living a much quieter life, focusing entirely on sobriety, his family, and personal stability. He confirmed that the mean tweets were sent before December 12, 2017, the specific date when he got off the dope and quit the booze. Lowe remembered being present at Sheen's first intervention, noting that Sheen had only been six months sober at the time. The actor Clint Eastwood was also on the phone during that critical moment, a detail Sheen helped his former friend recall. Sheen stated that he simply wanted to offer the apology to clear the air and be honest about his past mistakes.