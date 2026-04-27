Charlize Theron Plans Permanent Move to Australia After Falling in Love with the Country

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has announced her intention to move to Australia permanently, citing her love for the country's beauty, people, and the positive experience her daughters had while visiting her on the set of her new film, Apex.

Charlize Theron has publicly announced her intention to relocate permanently to Australia , a decision sparked by her positive experiences while filming the Netflix survival thriller, Apex .

The acclaimed actress, 50, spent time in the picturesque Blue Mountains near Sydney for the film and was captivated by the country's beauty and the warmth of its people. During an appearance on 10News with co-star Taron Egerton, Theron confidently stated, 'Mark my words – I will live in Australia one day.

' She described Australia as an 'incredible place' and revealed that her daughters, Jackson, 14, and August, 11, shared her enthusiasm, with her eldest even asking if they could make the move permanent. Theron’s affection for Australia extends beyond its landscapes. She praised the 'feisty' and 'tenacious' spirit of the Australian people, finding them incredibly appealing.

This strong connection, combined with the positive experience her children had during their visit to the set of Apex, has solidified her desire to make Australia her future home. She playfully warned, 'So, yeah, I think this is my future. So whether you like it or not, I’m coming.

' The film, Apex, which recently premiered on Netflix, showcases Theron in a physically demanding role as a rock climber pursued by a relentless killer played by Egerton, set against the backdrop of the Australian wilderness. Her preparation for the role involved a month of intensive rock climbing training, fostering a newfound respect for the sport and its practitioners. She highlighted the dedication, willpower, brainpower, problem-solving skills, and physical strength required, describing it as an 'incredible sport'.

Beyond her professional life and impending move, Theron has also been making headlines for her recent fashion choices. At the New York premiere of Apex, she stunned in a daring outfit featuring a chic black blazer worn without a shirt, showcasing her toned physique. She also discussed her commitment to maintaining her fitness, emphasizing the importance of Pilates, yoga, and daily movement, particularly focusing on core strength and mobility as she ages.

Theron’s dedication to a healthy lifestyle is evident in her active pursuits and her mindful approach to physical well-being. Her openness about her personal life, combined with her successful career and now her plans for a new life in Australia, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. The actress’s journey, from filming a thrilling survival story in the Australian outback to envisioning a future Down Under, marks an exciting new chapter in her life





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