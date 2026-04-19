Charlize Theron Recounts Mother Killing Father in Self-Defense

Actress Charlize Theron has shared harrowing details of the night her father was killed by her mother in self-defense during a 1991 incident in South Africa. Theron described the event as stemming from a seemingly minor social misstep that escalated into a violent confrontation.

Charlize Theron has bravely opened up about the traumatic events of a night in 1991 when her mother, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, fatally shot her father, Charles Theron, in self-defense. The incident, which occurred at their home in South Africa , was detailed by the Oscar-winning actress in a candid interview with The New York Times, published on Saturday.

Theron, now 50, revealed that a seemingly small social faux pas on her part at her uncle's home that evening triggered a violent spiral in her father, who was intoxicated. She recounted how her father, Charles, began shooting at their home, prompting her mother to act decisively to protect herself and their then 15-year-old daughter. The actress admitted that for a long time, she believed she and her mother were the sole recipients of such extreme domestic violence, stating, 'I never knew about a story like that. When this happened to us, I thought we were the only people.' Theron emphasized the importance of discussing such experiences, explaining that it helps others facing similar circumstances feel less isolated, and added, 'I’m not haunted by this stuff anymore.' The chain of events leading to the fatal confrontation began when Theron and her mother went to visit her uncle. Due to the pervasive violence in South Africa at the time, their home was equipped with locked steel doors. Upon returning from the visit, they found themselves unable to enter their house because her father had taken the key. This led them to seek him out at his brother's residence, a place where Charles Theron was known to frequently consume alcohol. Theron explained that her urgent need to use the bathroom prompted her to rush into her uncle's house without the customary South African courtesy of greeting elders first. Her father, however, interpreted this as a sign of disrespect, initiating a night of escalating tension. Theron described her father as being in a state of spiraling anger, peppering her with accusatory questions about her visit, such as, 'Why didn’t you stop? Who do you think you are?' As they headed back home, Theron, aware of her father's displeasure, asked her mother to try and placate him, suggesting she pretend to be asleep once he arrived. Even upon reaching home, Theron felt a profound sense of dread, making sure to turn off all the lights in her room to appear asleep. She recalled observing the way her father drove into the driveway, noting that the intensity of his anger and frustration was palpable in his driving. This foreboding sense was soon confirmed when her father, armed and accompanied by his brother, began shooting through the steel front door of their home, an unmistakable signal of his intent to harm them. Her mother, Gerda, realizing the grave danger, retrieved her own firearm from a safe. Theron vividly remembered her mother entering her bedroom, and the two of them bracing the door with their bodies, as it lacked a lock. Her father then stepped back and proceeded to shoot through the door. Theron expressed astonishment that not a single bullet struck them, calling the situation 'insane.' The message, however, was undeniably clear: her father intended to kill them. He also threatened to retrieve a shotgun from the safe, with his brother offering encouragement. Theron recounted returning home with her mother, yet still fearing the worst was yet to come. Her mother, Gerda, was subsequently not charged for the shooting, as it was officially ruled a case of self-defense. The father had fired multiple shots, and was attempting to access more firearms when he was killed





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Charlize Theron Domestic Violence Self-Defense South Africa Childhood Trauma

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