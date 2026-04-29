Charlize Theron Rules Out Living with Another Partner, Prioritizes Motherhood

Charlize Theron has stated that she does not plan to live with another partner in the foreseeable future, focusing instead on her role as a mother to her two adopted daughters. The actress discussed her dating life, her children's encouragement, and her views on relationships and societal issues in recent interviews.

Charlize Theron has made it clear that she has no plans to live with another partner in the near future, prioritizing her role as a mother to her two adopted daughters, Jackson, 14, and August, 11.

The 50-year-old actress, who has had high-profile relationships with Sean Penn, Stephan Jenkins, and Stuart Townsend, revealed that while her children encourage her to date casually, she is not interested in a traditional relationship at this stage of her life. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Theron shared that her kids are supportive of her dating, even pushing her to go on dates.

She admitted that she initially feared her children might feel threatened by her dating, but they have been surprisingly encouraging, asking her if potential partners are texting her and urging her to go out. However, Theron emphasized that she does not see herself living with another partner anytime soon. I would love for you to be close, like buy the house down the street, but I don't know if I can, she said.

Theron acknowledged that her stance might change once her daughters have grown up and left home, but for now, she is focused on finding something very specific in her personal life. The actress also made headlines recently when she revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had a one-night stand with a 26-year-old, describing the experience as amazing.

She admitted that she had only had three one-night stands in her life but found the encounter with the younger man particularly exciting. Theron noted that she is enjoying the kind of sex she never had in her twenties or thirties but clarified that she is not missing a traditional relationship or partnership. Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, always envisioning adoption as the way her family would grow.

She has been open about her upbringing in South Africa during the apartheid era, which instilled in her a deep awareness of equality and human rights. In an interview with ELLE magazine, Theron discussed the challenges of raising her daughters in the US, particularly in the context of race.

She expressed concern about the prevalence of racism and the need to be vocal about it, even admitting that there are parts of America she would not travel to with her children due to safety concerns. Theron's candid reflections on her personal life and her commitment to her children highlight her dedication to her family and her evolving perspective on relationships and societal issues





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Charlize Theron Motherhood Dating Adoption Racism

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