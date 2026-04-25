Charlize Theron Scales Times Square Billboard to Promote New Film, Announces Plans to Move to Australia

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron undertook a daring climb up a climbing wall built into a Times Square billboard to promote her new survival thriller, Apex. She also revealed her plans to permanently relocate to Australia after falling in love with the country during filming.

Charlize Theron , the celebrated actress known for her dedication to her craft, recently took promotion for her new survival thriller, Apex , to breathtaking new heights – literally.

In a stunning publicity stunt, Theron scaled a massive climbing wall integrated into a billboard in the heart of Times Square, New York City. The 50-year-old actress, famed for her transformative roles including her Oscar-winning performance in Monster, ascended several hundred feet above the bustling streets, demonstrating remarkable composure and physical prowess. This daring feat was a direct echo of the film’s challenging setting and themes, as Apex was filmed against the dramatic backdrop of the Australian outback.

The film itself centers around a gripping narrative of survival, with Theron’s character embarking on a solitary expedition to honor her late husband, while simultaneously being hunted by a ruthless serial killer portrayed by Taron Egerton, known for his role in Kingsman. Theron’s commitment to Apex extended far beyond a publicity stunt. The actress revealed she had to conquer a personal fear of heights to perform many of her own stunts during filming.

Dressed in practical climbing gear – a white cotton vest, baggy white trousers, climbing shoes, and a secure harness – she appeared unfazed by the sheer scale of the climb in Times Square. However, the physically demanding role wasn’t without its consequences. Theron disclosed that she underwent two surgeries to repair an arm injury, sustained rib injuries, and even fractured a toe during the production. Despite these setbacks, her dedication to delivering an authentic and compelling performance remained unwavering.

The filming location itself, the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, played a significant role in Theron’s growing affection for Australia, ultimately leading to her firm decision to relocate there permanently. She shared her enthusiasm with Australia’s 10News, stating emphatically, ‘Mark my words – I will live in Australia one day. ’ This isn’t merely a fleeting fancy for the South African-born star.

Theron’s daughters, Jackson, 14, and August, 11, accompanied her on set and quickly fell in love with the country’s natural beauty and welcoming culture. Jackson’s enthusiastic question, ‘Can we live here, Mum? ’ resonated deeply with Theron, solidifying her resolve. Beyond the stunning landscapes, Theron expressed admiration for the Australian people, describing them as ‘feisty’ and possessing a remarkable ‘tenacity.

’ She praised the country as ‘absolutely gorgeous’ and reiterated her commitment to making Australia her future home, playfully warning, ‘So, yeah, I think this is my future. So whether you like it or not, I’m coming. ’ The Apex promotional event and Theron’s subsequent statements highlight not only her dedication to her work but also a genuine connection with a country that has captured her heart and promises a new chapter in her life.

The film, set to stream on Netflix, is already generating significant buzz, fueled by Theron’s extraordinary promotional efforts and the compelling story it promises to deliver





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