Charlize Theron Showcases Fitness and Dedication While Promoting New Action Thriller 'Apex'

Charlize Theron discusses her intense training for the upcoming film 'Apex,' including learning rock climbing and performing her own stunts. She also shares her fitness and wellness secrets, emphasizing the importance of mobility, diet, and rest.

Charlize Theron recently showcased her impressive physique while promoting her upcoming action thriller , Apex , in New York City. The 50-year-old actress discussed her rigorous training for the film, which included learning rock climbing for a month.

She expressed a newfound respect for the sport, highlighting the dedication, willpower, brainpower, problem-solving skills, and physical strength it demands. Theron emphasized the importance of safety and the incredible work of stunt professionals, noting that by the time she arrives on set, all stunts have been thoroughly tested and proven safe. Filming for Apex took place in Australia, where Theron engaged in extensive climbing and kayaking, pushing herself to become as strong as possible.

She revealed she performed all the climbing scenes barefoot, adding to the challenge. Beyond Apex, Theron has a history of performing her own stunts in films like The Old Guard 2 and Atomic Blonde. She credits the collaborative spirit of the film industry, praising the dedication of stunt teams in ensuring her safety. The plot of Apex centers around an adrenaline junkie who discovers a dangerous threat while navigating a treacherous river.

Theron also shared insights into her overall fitness regime, emphasizing the importance of maintaining mobility as one ages. She regularly incorporates Pilates and yoga into her routine and prioritizes a healthy diet rich in juices, kale, and green salads. She also noted that adequate sleep and abstaining from alcohol contribute significantly to her well-being and appearance.

Theron’s commitment to physical fitness is evident in her recent appearance in New York, where she sported a stylish navy dress that accentuated her toned figure. She paired the dress with gray pumps and silver earrings, completing a chic look for her promotional appearances. The actress’s dedication to her craft extends beyond physical preparation, as she also values the mental and emotional aspects of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Apex is scheduled for release on Netflix on April 24th, promising audiences a thrilling action experience fueled by Theron’s intense training and commitment to delivering a captivating performance. Her willingness to embrace challenging roles and push her physical limits continues to solidify her status as a leading action star





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