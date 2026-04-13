Charlotte Crosby Reveals 'Difficult Few Months' in Cryptic Instagram Post Amidst Personal Challenges

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby opens up about a challenging period, including her fiancé's health scare and her own emotional struggles. She shares a cryptic message on Instagram, hinting at personal difficulties she's currently navigating, including family issues and financial pressures.

Charlotte Crosby has shared that she's been navigating a challenging period, as revealed in an emotional and cryptic Instagram post on Saturday. The Geordie Shore personality, aged 35, took to her Stories to communicate with her followers, admitting that she has 'so much to process' but will only provide further details when she feels ready.

This news comes amidst a backdrop of other personal hurdles, including a health scare for her fiancé, Jake Ankers, and financial struggles related to her business ventures. Last month, Charlotte's fiancé, Jake Ankers, with whom she shares daughters Alba Jean, three, and 14-month-old Pixie, experienced a health crisis, being rushed to the hospital due to 'severe chest pains'. This incident occurred during a family getaway in Scotland. In a subsequent Instagram post, Charlotte recounted a 'scary' experience, describing how Jake began to suffer from chest pains and numbness in his arms, necessitating an ambulance and overnight hospitalization. Jake later updated followers, revealing a diagnosis of blood clots and his subsequent discharge after receiving blood-thinning medication. He acknowledged the health scare as a 'major wake-up call' and expressed his intention to scale back his demanding schedule. Charlotte expressed gratitude to the medical staff and the hotel personnel who assisted them during this difficult time. This followed a previous announcement where Charlotte confessed to feeling overwhelmed after adjusting to life with two children, further adding to the challenges she's been experiencing. Adding to her trials, Charlotte previously disclosed last year that she had accrued £300,000 in debt due to a 'business mistake' related to the launch of her clothing brand. Her recent Instagram post provided further insight into her current state, stating, 'Been MIA for the past few days! If I'm totally honestly I've been going through it! What a few months It's been'. She continued, emphasizing the emotional weight she's carrying, 'So many emotions to process! so grateful to everyone who has been such a support through a difficult to navigate time.' She acknowledged the noticeable absence on her social media platforms, noting, 'So many of you on here noticed the lack of anything on my socials!' She highlighted her appreciation for her online community, saying, 'I still feel really lucky to have such an amazing group of ppl on this app! What a community we have built over all these years' before concluding with, 'I'm sure I will share more when I'm ready but for now thank you everyone who checked in it didn't go un-noticed'. Representatives for Charlotte have been contacted for comment. This situation follows a difficult period for the couple. Furthermore, there was news where Charlotte decided to leave her self-titled reality show to pursue a career with ITV





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