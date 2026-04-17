Charlotte Crosby Rushed to Urgent Care During Girls' Trip to London

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby shared on Instagram that she and her mother were admitted to urgent care overnight during a trip to London. She mentioned receiving answers after several hours of tests, calling it a 'rough few months' amid previous health scares for herself and her fiancé, Jake Ankers.

Charlotte Crosby , a well-known figure from Geordie Shore , has shared with her followers that she was recently admitted to urgent care overnight. The reality television personality, aged 35, posted an update on her Instagram account on Friday, conveying a somber mood. A photograph accompanied her message, showing her lying in a hospital bed with her mother, Letitia, providing support by her side.

Crosby informed her fans that she had been undergoing tests for approximately six hours and did not disclose specific details regarding her current health condition. Her mother remained with her throughout this period. Crosby wrote on Instagram, "Me and my mam ended up in urgent care when we got to London for our girls' trip. After six long hours got some answers which was peace of mind. I'm really sorry if I've been slow on replies or just a bit cr*p lately. It's been a rough few months." This is not the first instance of Crosby experiencing health difficulties in recent months. In January, she was hospitalized following a family trip to the Maldives that took an unfortunate turn. She had traveled to the popular island destination with her fiancé, Jake Ankers, and their two young daughters, Alba, aged three, and 14-month-old Pixi. However, on the final day of their holiday, Crosby reported feeling unwell, experiencing vomiting and significant weakness. She detailed her experience on her Instagram Stories, stating, "Our last day in the Maldives and I've bloody been throwing up and felt so weak. Pushed through and went on a dolphin trip this morning but we didn't see any. Gutted because I was so excited for Alba! There's always next time!" Shortly after, she shared an image of herself in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask, remarking, "Well this wasn't on my bingo card." Adding to the family's recent health concerns, her fiancé, Jake Ankers, was also rushed to the hospital last month due to experiencing severe chest pains. This incident occurred while Charlotte and Jake were enjoying a hotel break in Scotland. Charlotte had previously informed her Instagram followers that Jake had a health scare the day before their scheduled return home. She described enduring a frightening 12-hour period after Jake began experiencing chest pains and numbness in his arms, necessitating an ambulance to transport him to the hospital. Jake later provided an update, revealing that medical tests had indicated he had been diagnosed with blood clots. He was subsequently discharged after receiving a blood-thinning injection and was prescribed medication. Posting a photograph from the hospital, Jake referred to the health scare as a significant wake-up call to reduce his demanding work schedule. Charlotte expressed her shock at the turn of events on their trip to Scotland, stating, "I never ever expected our little Scottish trip to end like this but @jake_ankers was rushed to hospital late last night! After having severe chest pains and arm numbness an ambulance came for him and he was kept in all night and all morning after elevated blood results!!! We want to say a huge thank you to the @cameronhouselocklomond staff who basically went above and beyond to help is all in a really really really scary moment! And carried on with the amazing customer service all today helping me pack up and get out of the hotel as I was on my own with the girls and all of our stuff! Also a huge thank you to the amazing nurses, drs and paramedics! That did amazing for Jake the past 12 hours." Jake himself shared his account of the ordeal, writing, "Bit of an eventful 24 hrs! Started to feel unwell yesterday and last night was getting really bad chest pains along with nausea and dizziness, Charlotte made me call and ambulance so I spent last night in a Scottish hospital and it turns out that my bloods came back indicating blood clots! I've had a blood thinning injection and start tablets tomorrow but still need one more scan! A real big wake-up call to take better care of my health... The paramedics that came out were absolutely brilliant along with the staff at Vale Of Leven hospital... I also must mention the hotel we stayed at Cameron House was helping me and ensuring I was as comfy as possible. All work-related stuff will be dealt with at a slower pace this week as I need to recover properly and not do too much that will raise my blood pressure... Anyone that has tried to get in touch please bare with me and the team and we will do our best to come back to you.", Charlotte Crosby, a familiar face from the reality television show Geordie Shore, has recently disclosed that she required urgent medical attention overnight. The 35-year-old personality shared an update on her social media platform, Instagram, on Friday. In a photograph accompanying her post, Crosby appeared visibly downcast as she lay in a hospital bed, with her mother, Letitia, by her side offering support. She informed her followers that she had spent the preceding six hours undergoing various medical tests and did not provide further specifics about her health status. Her mother remained present throughout this diagnostic period. Crosby shared her experience, stating, "Me and my mam ended up in urgent care when we got to London for our girls' trip. After six long hours got some answers which was peace of mind. I'm really sorry if I've been slow on replies or just a bit cr*p lately. It's been a rough few months." This recent health scare follows a series of challenging medical episodes for Crosby in recent months. In January, she was hospitalized after her family's vacation to the Maldives concluded with health complications. She had traveled to the popular tourist destination with her fiancé, Jake Ankers, and their young children, Alba, aged three, and 14-month-old Pixi. However, on the final day of the trip, Crosby reported feeling unwell, experiencing vomiting and extreme weakness. She conveyed this on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Our last day in the Maldives and I've bloody been throwing up and felt so weak. Pushed through and went on a dolphin trip this morning but we didn't see any. Gutted because I was so excited for Alba! There's always next time!" Subsequently, she posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask, commenting, "Well this wasn't on my bingo card." Adding to the family's recent health concerns, Jake Ankers, Charlotte's fiancé, was also admitted to the hospital last month after experiencing severe chest pains. This occurred while Charlotte and Jake were on a hotel break in Scotland. Charlotte had previously revealed to her followers that Jake had a significant health scare just prior to their scheduled departure from Scotland. She described a distressing 12-hour period during which Jake experienced chest pains and numbness in his arms, leading to an emergency ambulance call and hospitalization. Jake later updated his followers, disclosing that tests had confirmed a diagnosis of blood clots. He was discharged after receiving a blood-thinning injection and was prescribed medication. Sharing a photo from the hospital, Jake described the incident as a profound wake-up call to prioritize his health and reduce his demanding work commitments. Charlotte expressed her disbelief at the turn of events during their Scottish getaway, stating, "I never ever expected our little Scottish trip to end like this but @jake_ankers was rushed to hospital late last night! After having severe chest pains and arm numbness an ambulance came for him and he was kept in all night and all morning after elevated blood results!!! We want to say a huge thank you to the @cameronhouselocklomond staff who basically went above and beyond to help is all in a really really really scary moment! And carried on with the amazing customer service all today helping me pack up and get out of the hotel as I was on my own with the girls and all of our stuff! Also a huge thank you to the amazing nurses, drs and paramedics! That did amazing for Jake the past 12 hours." Jake also shared his personal account, detailing the alarming symptoms he experienced. He stated, "Bit of an eventful 24 hrs! Started to feel unwell yesterday and last night was getting really bad chest pains along with nausea and dizziness, Charlotte made me call and ambulance so I spent last night in a Scottish hospital and it turns out that my bloods came back indicating blood clots! I've had a blood thinning injection and start tablets tomorrow but still need one more scan! A real big wake-up call to take better care of my health... The paramedics that came out were absolutely brilliant along with the staff at Vale Of Leven hospital... I also must mention the hotel we stayed at Cameron House was helping me and ensuring I was as comfy as possible. All work-related stuff will be dealt with at a slower pace this week as I need to recover properly and not do too much that will raise my blood pressure... Anyone that has tried to get in touch please bare with me and the team and we will do our best to come back to you.





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Charlotte Crosby Urgent Care Health Update Geordie Shore Jake Ankers

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