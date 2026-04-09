Charlotte Dawson and Revellers Dazzle at the Aintree Grand National Festival with Daring Fashion and Displays of Affection

The Aintree Grand National Festival kicked off with a burst of fashion, as Charlotte Dawson and other glamorous attendees showcased daring outfits and embraced the event's stylish atmosphere, highlighting the thrill of the horse racing and the festival's vibrant scene.

Charlotte Dawson radiated glamour at the Aintree Grand National Festival in Liverpool, showcasing a stunning pink dress and embracing public displays of affection with her fiancé, Matt Sarsfield. The TV personality, 33, made a striking entrance at the event held at Aintree Racecourse, turning heads with her bold fashion choices.

Her eye-catching ensemble featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, and a pleated maxi skirt complete with a daring thigh-high slit, emphasizing the event's reputation for daring and fashionable attire. Accessories included pink pointed court heels, a matching mini Hermès handbag, and a pink fascinator, all complemented by gold-toned jewelry. Matt, 34, looked sharp in a grey blazer paired with matching trousers, complementing Charlotte's glamorous presence. The day was alive with excitement as glamorous racegoers arrived, dressed to impress in a variety of styles. The Grand National, known for its fashion-forward atmosphere, witnessed many opting for figure-hugging dresses, sheer attire, and lacy looks, adding to the day's lively ambiance. \The Aintree Grand National is known for its fashion focus, creating a marked contrast to the more traditional tweed styles often seen at Cheltenham. The atmosphere is less restrictive than Royal Ascot, allowing attendees to express their personal style. This year's festival, taking place over three days, began with a vibrant display of fashion, setting the tone for the event. The festival attracted a crowd eager to show off their best looks, with many choosing mini dresses, feathered fascinators, and striking colors such as yellow. This year's event saw various attendees. Love Island’s Lucy Quinn turned heads with a sheer lemon lace dress paired with a matching Chanel bag. Love Island's Cheyanne Kerr put on a more classy display in designer Holland Cooper outfits and suits. The event hosts the showpiece Grand National race and is attended by many celebrities. \The Grand National Festival is one of the most significant events in the global sporting calendar, drawing approximately 150,000 visitors to Aintree annually, with a broadcast audience of around 800 million viewers worldwide. The showpiece race is known as the People's Race, captivating the UK public. The steeplechase covers a distance of about 4 miles and 2 1/2 furlongs, featuring 30 fences across two laps, making it the longest horse race in Britain. While slightly shortened to ensure safety and prevent false starts, the race continues to embody the excitement and tradition associated with horse racing. I Am Maximus heads the maximum field of 34 declared runners as he attempts to emulate Red Rum in Randox Grand National. No horse since Ginger McCain’s Aintree legend has won the world’s most famous steeplechase, lost the title and then regained i





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