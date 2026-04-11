Charlotte Dawson Responds to Grand National Dress Backlash

Charlotte Dawson addresses criticism of her outfit at the Grand National Festival, which featured a revealing dress. Despite negative comments, she received widespread support from fans. The annual event, known for its bold fashion choices, attracts thousands and has a global audience.

Charlotte Dawson has addressed the criticism she received regarding her choice of attire at this year's Grand National Festival, held at Aintree Racecourse. The event, a prominent fixture on the social calendar, drew a host of well-known figures, including Wayne and Coleen Rooney, alongside Charlotte, aged 33. For her outing, Charlotte opted for a striking ensemble that featured a revealing sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, and a pleated maxi skirt complete with a bold thigh-high slit.

Echoing the baby pink theme, she paired her dress with pink pointed court heels, adding further height, and carried her essentials in a matching miniature Hermès handbag. The look was finished with a pink fascinator and gold-toned jewelry. On Saturday, she shared images of her outfit on social media, acknowledging the negative comments she had encountered as a result. \Sharing photos with her fans, Charlotte wrote I’m not even gonna say where my dress is from cos the amount of s**** I’ve had over it. Charlotte continued, Ps yes I’m aware my udders are hanging out I only decided I was going day before it was the only dress I had and I thought it fit. I’m proud of them tho they have fed my 3 kiddies so looking it like that way when all the milk has gone they will fall down to me bunions n turn out like long lost cousins atm they are juiceh n sistas x [sic[ also I was a few wines deep on this. Despite the criticism, Charlotte, who is engaged to Matt Sarsfield, was met with an outpouring of support from many of her followers. Supportive comments praised her appearance, with statements like If you’ve got it! Fault it and You look stunning! Don’t listen to the haters circulating amongst fans. Her fiancé, Matt, 34, looked dapper in a grey blazer and trousers, and joined Charlotte in a loving display. The couple shares daughter Gigi, one, and sons Noah, four, and Jude, two. The Grand National, unlike Cheltenham, which embraces more traditional tweed country styles, is known for a bolder and more daring fashion aesthetic. Revellers at Aintree are known for embracing revealing outfits, with many choosing thigh-skimming dresses and low-cut garments. The festival adopts a more relaxed stance on fashion compared to Royal Ascot, encouraging attendees to simply dress in a way that makes them feel their best. The event has a history of allowing creative costumes, provided they are respectful. \The Grand National Festival, spanning from Thursday, April 9th, to Saturday, April 11th, is a significant international sporting event. It attracts approximately 150,000 visitors to Aintree annually and is broadcast to a global television audience estimated at 800 million viewers. The main race, the Grand National, often called the People's Race, captivates the United Kingdom in a manner unmatched by other horse races. This year’s event was no different, showcasing a dazzling array of fashion choices and attracting a wide array of attendees eager to enjoy the racing and the festivities. The blend of high-stakes competition on the track and the glamour of the fashion on display provides a unique spectacle, cementing the Grand National's place as a key highlight in the sporting and social calendars. The openness of the fashion guidelines contributes to the event's distinct character, contrasting with the more rigid dress codes of other high-profile events. The choice of dress, and the subsequent reaction to it, therefore, becomes part of the larger narrative surrounding the event and the personalities involved. The Grand National, therefore, stands out not just for the race itself but for the complete experience encompassing the race, the fashion, and the overall atmosphere.





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