Charlotte Hawkins Celebrates News At Ten Debut, Receives Praise From Fans

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins receives an outpouring of support after debuting as a presenter on News At Ten. Fans praise her performance, and the announcement comes after she shared heartbreaking comments about losing her father. The story highlights her career milestone and reflects on personal experiences of loss.

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins has received an outpouring of support following her announcement of a significant career achievement on social media. The popular presenter, who has been a familiar face on the show since 2014, regularly fills in alongside prominent figures like Ed Balls during Susanna Reid's absences. Now, she's broadening her professional horizons, venturing into the realm of News At Ten , and celebrated her debut as a presenter on the iconic news program on Monday. She took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting a series of behind-the-scenes photographs and a beaming selfie. In the accompanying caption, Charlotte expressed her delight at the opportunity: 'Quite the moment for me tonight... my debut presenting the iconic News at Ten on @itv. A busy afternoon gearing up for it - we have an afternoon meeting where we chat through what's in the programme. I'm in charge of writing the infamous 'bongs' tonight. A visit to make-up to get camera-ready, then into the studio where the countdown begins. Brilliant working with such a great team at @itvnews!' This expansion of her role marks a significant milestone in her broadcasting career.

Fans were quick to express their admiration and support, inundating her social media post with positive comments. Many praised her poise and skill, remarking that she seemed completely at ease in the role. The comments reflected a sense of pride in her achievement and a desire to see more of her on the program. One fan wrote, 'I didn't even think for a moment it was your first time! You so belong there! Probably, as we see you on the lunchtime news, it's just natural to see you at night. Many congratulations, and you were superb as usual.' Another commented, 'You were brilliant!' Other comments included 'Charlotte, your debut presenting the iconic News at Ten is just the beginning of an amazing journey! So proud of you for achieving this milestone and working with such a great team. You deserve all the recognition!' and 'Congratulations Charlotte, well done. I will look forward to seeing more of you on news at 10. You did very well on your news at 10 debut.' This warm reception highlights the strong connection Charlotte has cultivated with her audience, who clearly appreciate her professionalism and on-screen presence. The support from her fans underscores her successful transition into this new presenting role.

This exciting career development comes after Charlotte shared poignant reflections on the loss of her father in December. During a recent segment on Good Morning Britain, the program highlighted its 1 Million Minutes campaign, which saw Charlotte, Scott Mitchell, soap legend Natalie Cassidy, TikTok vicar Jordan Palmer, and TV star Tyler West engage with a stranger at St Pancras Station in London. Following the segment, Charlotte joined hosts Richard and Susanna Reid on the sofa, alongside Scott and guest Judith Williams. The discussion touched upon the challenges of the holiday season for those who have experienced loss. Susanna acknowledged the difficulties Charlotte has faced, stating 'And of course, you've had to face Christmas for a number of years without your dad.' Charlotte's father, Frank, passed away in 2015 after a three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease. She shared heartfelt sentiments about the absence of loved ones during the holidays, saying, 'Yeah it's a difficult time isn't it? Families come together and sometimes there is a glaring absence. The one person that you wish was there, but isn't there anymore. But I think it is important to acknowledge that, to talk about that, to bring them to life through those memories, through those shared conversations you can still have.' This personal experience likely resonates with many viewers, further solidifying her connection with the audience. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX from 6am.





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