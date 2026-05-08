Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges granted restraining order against ex-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson

Miles Bridges, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, has been granted a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend and co-parent, Mychelle Johnson. Johnson is forbidden from coming within 500 feet of Bridges, the father of her kids, and is also ordered to stay at least 500 feet from Bridges' girlfriend, Shara, and the three children Bridges shares with his current partner, as well as his home and workplace.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been granted a restraining order against ex-girlfriend and co-parent Mychelle Johnson , as revealed by court files obtained by The Daily Mail.

Johnson is forbidden from coming within 500 feet of Bridges, the father of her kids. Additionally, Johnson is ordered to stay at least 500 feet from Bridges' girlfriend, Shara, and the three children Bridges shares with his current partner, as well as his home and workplace. The temporary protective order was requested by Bridges on April 8 after what his lawyer described in last month's motion as 'cyberstalking' by Johnson.

Last month, Bridges also filed for emergency temporary sole custody of the four children he shares with Johnson, whom he accused of drunkenly stalking him after dumping their kids with a nanny. Johnson's attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Mail's request for comment late Thursday evening





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