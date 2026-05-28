Charlotte Riley celebrates new film without husband Tom Hardy, who was fired from Amazon's MobLand

Tom Hardy was let go from Amazon's MobLand after clashes with producers, including being late to filming and having an arrogant attitude.

Charlotte Riley celebrates new film without husband Tom Hardy , who was recently fired from Amazon 's MobLand after clashes with producers. The British actress, 44, was in attendance at the UK premiere of Masters Of The Universe at London's Cineworld Leicester Square, but Tom, 48, was not present.

The actor was let go from the hit Amazon crime drama following a number of incidents, including being late to filming, pushing to change lines during filming, and offering notes on the script without being asked. He also allegedly swaggers around like a king and has an arrogant attitude, which has caused tension with co-star Dame Helen Mirren, 80. The actress was getting increasingly frustrated with Tom's behaviour on set, leading to her struggling with working closely with him.

A source close to the project claimed that Tom was frustrated that the series was becoming more about his co-stars Helen and Pierce Brosnan while tensions with producer Jez Butterworth led to threats from Jez to quit himself. This is not the first time Tom has been involved in a high-profile feud on set, as he had an almighty fall-out with Charlize Theron while shooting Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015.

Tom's dismissal from MobLand was first reported in The Puck newsletter, with claims reading: 'I'm told Paramount recently opted not to pick up Hardy for season three.

' The report blamed 'clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the recent production of season two'. The Puck newsletter, written by former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni, claims producers could not continue to deal with Tom's alleged behaviour. Daily Mail has contacted Tom's representative for comment





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