Charlotte Tilbury Admits Royal Protocol Blunder While Meeting Queen Elizabeth II

Makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury reflects on her 2018 meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II, discussing her MBE and revealing a humorous take on potential protocol errors.

Charlotte Tilbury , the renowned makeup mogul, recently reflected on her 2018 meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II, admitting she may have inadvertently violated royal protocol during the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Tilbury, who was awarded an MBE for her significant contributions to the beauty and cosmetics industry, revealed her fondness for the Queen and recalled the encounter with a touch of humor.

She mentioned the Queen's captivating blue eyes and the shared appreciation for corgis. While the specific details of the alleged protocol errors remain somewhat vague, the incident underscores the sometimes-daunting formality surrounding royal interactions.\During the conversation with The Telegraph, Tilbury humorously confessed to possibly misinterpreting the traditional guidelines, which typically involve a bow or curtsy, formal address, and avoiding turning one's back to the royal. The Royal Family's website clarifies that while courtesy is paramount, strict adherence to rigid codes is not always mandatory. This offers a glimpse into the evolving nature of royal etiquette. The incident, however, reveals the high regard Tilbury held for the Queen, further emphasized by her description of the moment she received her honor, expressing pride, excitement, and a touch of nervousness. The makeup artist, who has worked with the biggest celebrities, also admitted her desire to create a makeover for the monarch, whom she admired as a beauty icon. Tilbury wore a chic black dress, accessorized with a hat from Victoria Grant, for the ceremony, highlighting the significance of the event. The event was attended by her husband George Waud, and her parents Patsy and Lance. Tilbury also launched a lipstick shade called 'The Queen' as a tribute to the Queen's 70-year reign during the Platinum Jubilee, showcasing her admiration for the late monarch's style.\This anecdote serves as a reminder of Tilbury's remarkable career. She established her beauty brand in 2013, after years of experience as a celebrity makeup artist and topping the list of the top 30 richest beauty entrepreneurs in the UK for 2025. Her makeup range has been worn by numerous celebrities, including Amal Clooney and Lady Kitty Spencer. Her success has been propelled by her industry expertise, innovative products, and ability to connect with her audience and customers. Tilbury's story is a testament to her dedication to her craft and her vision for the beauty industry, with the recent reflections on her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II providing a unique, humanizing perspective on her journey. The makeup guru's impact extends far beyond the beauty counter; it's a story of entrepreneurial prowess, artistic vision, and an abiding respect for the monarchy. The fact that she was chosen to receive the MBE demonstrates the importance of her work and her contribution to the British economy and to British culture, showing her as a role model for any successful woman in business





