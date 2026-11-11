Charred Wood Fragments Found Near Mount Ararat Spark Noah's Ark Debate

Scientists discover blackened wooden pieces 30 feet underground near Turkey's Mount Ararat, citing possible ancient workmanship; labs are testing age and species.

A team of researchers has announced the discovery of charred wooden fragments approximately thirty feet beneath the surface of the Durupınar Formation, located roughly eighteen miles south of Turkey's highest peak, Mount Ararat. The find, which was photographed and released to the public, shows blackened, cracked timber with visible grain and markings that investigators believe may have been produced by ancient tools.

Core Details of the Excavation

The Durupınar Formation, long described by some as resembling a massive boat, ranges in the public imagination from a natural geological structure to a possible shipwreck. The newly unearthed samples were retrieved during a drilling operation conducted by a research team that incorporates both Turkish archaeologists and international specialists. The fragments exhibit evidence of intentional shaping-such as flattened surfaces-and tool marks that Dr Cenker Atila, an archaeologist at Sivas Cumhuriyet University, describes as consistent with axe or knife use.

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To verify the origin of the wood, the samples have been dispatched to four independent laboratories in different countries. Each lab will conduct independent analyses, including radiocarbon dating and botanical identification, to ascertain the age of the material and the species of tree from which it was derived. The scientists also plan to investigate the presence of tree pitch, a substance mentioned in biblical accounts as having been applied to the Noah's Ark to waterproof it.

Stakeholder Positions and Comparative Claims

Andrew Jones, founder of the research group Noah's Ark Scans, expressed optimism that the material could provide a decisive piece of evidence. He stated that the investigation will test the wood's age, identify its species, and look for indications of pitch. Jones indicated that if the findings align with biblical measures, they could solidify one of the most contentious claims in archaeology.

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Dr Khosrow Bakhtar, a veteran U.S. defense scientist who has worked on radar surveys of the site, said that more powerful radar systems have revealed structures resembling chambers and corridors within the formation. He highlighted that certain features-such as a tunnel system roughly 151 feet long and an underground layer split into three sublayers-mirror the biblical description of a three-deck ship.

Opposing views continue to flourish in academic circles. Critics emphasize that the charred appearance of the wood does not necessarily prove the presence of pitch or confirm that the fragments come from an ancient vessel. Additionally, the absence of limestone or solid bedrock beneath the formation challenges theories that the site is a natural glacial or weathering reshaped block.

Implications and Next Steps for the Investigation

The current discovery is positioned as the most significant finding of Dr Bakhtar's forty-five-year career. He remarked that his team had suppressed all geological features in order to isolate the potential man-made components of the structure. The next phase will involve detailed laboratory testing and further radar scanning to map the full extent of the underground chamber system.

The broader implications of these findings extend beyond the Noah's Ark narrative. Should the wood be dated to a pre-flood period and identified as a specific timber species, it could reshape understandings of early Mesopotamian shipbuilding and the environments in which such large wooden structures could have existed. The research team plans to publish its preliminary results once the lab analyses are complete, a process that is expected to take several months.