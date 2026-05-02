Chase Claypool Gets Tryout with Green Bay Packers in Comeback Attempt

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is attempting an NFL comeback with a tryout for the Green Bay Packers after recovering from a significant toe injury that sidelined him for over a year. He last played in January 2024 and is hoping to impress coaches during the rookie minicamp.

Former NFL wide receiver Chase Claypool is attempting a noteworthy return to professional football after a prolonged absence due to a significant toe injury. The 27-year-old is currently participating in a tryout with the Green Bay Packers during their rookie minicamp, hoping to demonstrate his skills and earn a contract for the upcoming season.

This opportunity represents a crucial step in Claypool’s comeback journey, as he hasn’t seen game action since January 2024. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has acknowledged Claypool’s potential, noting his impressive past performance and current physical condition. LaFleur commented on the positive film he’s reviewed of Claypool, highlighting his productivity, excellent shape, and considerable size, while cautiously stating they will evaluate his performance during the tryout. Claypool’s recent history has been marked by setbacks.

He was briefly with the Buffalo Bills but suffered a severe toe injury during training camp, preventing him from playing a single game for the team. This led to his release with an injury settlement, effectively sidelining him for the entire 2024 season. Claypool publicly announced his intention to return to the NFL in July 2025, detailing the extent of his injury – a torn ligament and tendon in his second toe – and the rigorous rehabilitation process he underwent.

He shared on Instagram that he had dedicated the past year to recovery, working diligently to regain his strength and speed, claiming to be in the best physical condition of his career. Despite his optimistic outlook and confident assertion that he was ready to compete, Claypool remained unsigned throughout the 2025 season, as no teams offered him a contract.

His last appearance in an NFL game was with the Miami Dolphins in a playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13, 2024. The Packers’ decision to invite Claypool to a tryout suggests they see potential value in his skillset, particularly given their need for reliable receiving options. The rookie minicamp provides a low-pressure environment for Claypool to showcase his abilities and demonstrate that he has fully recovered from his injury.

The tryout will likely involve a series of drills and evaluations designed to assess his speed, agility, route-running, and catching ability. Chase Claypool’s NFL journey began with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his four seasons with the Steelers, along with brief stints with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, he amassed a respectable record of 175 receptions for 2,261 yards and 13 touchdowns across 58 games.

While he hasn’t consistently been a top-tier receiver, Claypool has demonstrated flashes of brilliance and possesses the physical attributes that NFL teams covet. His size and athleticism make him a potential threat in the red zone and a capable target for deep passes. The Packers are likely hoping that Claypool can recapture some of his earlier form and contribute to their offense.

The outcome of this tryout will be pivotal for Claypool’s career, potentially opening the door to a renewed NFL opportunity or signaling the end of his professional football aspirations. The Packers, known for their strong receiving corps, will be carefully assessing whether Claypool can fit into their system and provide a valuable addition to their roster. This is a high-stakes situation for both player and team, with significant implications for Claypool’s future and the Packers’ offensive capabilities





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