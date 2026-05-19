ChatCPR AI Agent Outperforms 911 Dispatchers in Guide Bystanders through CPR

A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine demonstrates that an artificial intelligence-powered CPR coaching agent named ChatCPR outperforms 911 dispatchers in guiding bystanders through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)..

University of California - San DiegoMay 19 2026 A new study from scientists at the University of California San Diego in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Johns Hopkins University and other institutions demonstrates that an artificial intelligence-powered CPR coaching agent can outperform 911 dispatchers in guiding bystanders through cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The study published in JAMA Internal Medicine first benchmarks popular AI models on CPR instruction and then introduces ChatCPR an open-source AI agent that scored 100% on guideline-based CPR checklists and significantly outperformed human dispatchers when tested against recordings from previous real 911 calls. More than 350000 Americans suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year and survival sits at roughly 9% given that only 2% of Americans are certified to perform CPR when someone collapses they call 911 and wait.

ChatCPR could change that and begin to save lives. Adapting new technologies could help close the gap between cardiac arrest and initiation of CPR. In this proof-of-concept study researchers used 12 real 911 calls to compare AI-generated CPR instructions with those provided by dispatchers Popular AI models show promise but fall short on delivering guideline-best CPR instruction. The goal is to raise the floor of performance and not replace trained professionals.

The study highlights an opportunity to study AI s role in delivering guideline-based instructions as a complement not a replacement for human responders. In the real-life comparison ChatCPR outperformed 911 dispatchers in every comparison





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Artificial Intelligence CPR Coaching Guideline-Based CPR 911 Dispatchers Survival Rate

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