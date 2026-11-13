Chatsworth Estate Unveils 12 Days of Christmas Installation 2026

Chatsworth House reveals its 2026 festive exhibition featuring engineering feats like a 24-foot willow tree and the return of State Apartments for a unique holiday experience.

Chatsworth House has officially launched its 2026 seasonal attraction, The 12 Days of Christmas, transforming the Grade I-listed estate into a living interpretation of the classic carol. This year's spectacle introduces massive new installations to the historic interiors, including a towering 24-foot willow tree adorned with gilded fruit in the Painted Hall. The exhibition aims to immerse visitors in the verses of the song through opulent and clever design twists unique to the Derbyshire landmark.

Engineering the 24-Foot Willow Tree

Susie Stokoe, the Christmas Design lead at Chatsworth, described the creation of the central pear tree as a significant feat of engineering. The structure stands 24 feet tall and is crafted from willow, featuring a glorious paper partridge perched high within its branches. Stokoe noted that the design intends for guests to look up through the tree's branches toward the beautiful painted ceiling above. Logistical challenges were significant, particularly concerning the heavy floor weights required to protect the delicate marble flooring of the Painted Hall.

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Artist Andy Singleton's Paper Installations

Wakefield-based paper artist Andy Singleton created multiple installations for the exhibition, working across vastly different scales to bring the carol to life. His contributions include the giant pear tree decoration and the delicate Four Calling Birds, as well as the Eight Maids A Milking display. Stacey Masters, a member of the group, posed with the Eight Maids installation which features white milk tipping from gilded buckets. The visual effect leaves waves of white milk spilling from the props as visitors walk through the decadently decorated hall.

Local Artisans and Structural Details

Collaboration with local craftspeople was essential to the physical construction of the exhibition components. The artisan woodworking business Waney Grain, located in the Peak District, manufactured the beautiful gilded pears that decorate the giant tree. Stokoe explained that access to the Painted Hall posed difficulties due to the unusually small doors leading into the room. Despite these physical constraints, the team successfully positioned the large-scale artworks to ensure they dominated the visual space without damaging the historic fabric of the building.

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State Apartments Open to Public After Years

A major highlight of the 2026 season is the inclusion of the State Apartments, which have been open to the public for the first time since 2020. Stokoe emphasized that these specific rooms bring a special quality to the experience due to the presence of historic tapestries and the state bed. The layout of these rooms includes a feature where Ladies Dancing falls, which adds a layer of historical beauty to the festive narrative. This access allows visitors to engage with parts of the house that are rarely seen outside of official functions.

Historical Context of the Chatsworth Estate

Chatsworth House serves as the ancestral home for 17 generations of the Devonshire family, spanning nearly five centuries of history. The estate is located four miles north-east of Bakewell and approximately nine miles from Chesterfield in Derbyshire. It has featured prominently in popular culture, appearing as Pemberley in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Other screen appearances include the 2013 production Death Comes to Pemberley and the 1998 film The Duchess, cementing its status as a cinematic and cultural icon.