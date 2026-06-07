Cheapest and most expensive Yorkshire postcodes to buy a new home revealed

The cheapest and most expensive postcodes in Yorkshire to buy a new home have been revealed, according to the latest Land Registry figures. Bradford city centre was the cheapest place to buy a home in Yorkshire in the past year, with an average house price of £88,576. The most expensive postcode in Yorkshire was Collingham, with an average house price of £516,977.

The cheapest and most expensive Yorkshire postcodes to buy a new home have been revealed. According to the latest Land Registry figures, Bradford city centre was the cheapest place to buy a home in Yorkshire in the past year.

Homes in the BD1 postcode area sold for an average of £88,576 each in the 12 months to the end of April. That's less than any postcode area in our county with at least 20 sales during the past year. You can find out how much houses in your postcode cost with the interactive map below. Hull was the next cheapest place to buy a home, where properties sold for £98,417 on average in the HU2 postcode area.

Third was the S1 postcode (Sheffield City Centre) with an average home sold for £108,417, HU3 (Hull) with an average home sold for £110,108 and DN1 (Doncaster Town Centre) with an average home sold for £110,261. As for the most expensive postcodes, Collingham had the highest average sale price in every Yorkshire area which had at least 20 sales during the past 12 months. Houses sold for an average of £516,977 in the LS22 postcode.

The LS23 area was the next most expensive place to buy a home in our county, with the average home in Boston Spa selling for £485,789 last year. The third most expensive place to buy a home was in S17 (Dore) with an average home sold for £473,710, followed by HG2 (Harrogate) with an average home sold for £463,897 and HG3 (Pannal) with an average home sold for £454,494





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Cheapest Postcodes In Yorkshire Most Expensive Postcodes In Yorkshire Bradford City Centre Collingham

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