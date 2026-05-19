Cheating and Cheating on Ex-Husband: Experiences of Women and the Burden of Shame

The news text explores the experiences of women who have cheated on their spouses and the burden of shame that often comes with it. It highlights the stories of love and relationships coach Alex Croxford, who herself cheated on her ex-husband, and the characters of Freddie and Lizzie in the TV show 'Rivals' who experience similar situations.

Lizzie, Rutshire's resident wallflower, is trapped in an unhappy marriage with James, a sleazy Corinium TV presenter and serial cheater himself. While Freddie is wedded to social climber Valerie, whose main priority is assimilating with the Cotswolds elite.

Freddie and Lizzie seem to feel seen by one another - respected, admired even; they offer each other something that their spouses no longer can. In that sense, Rivals invites us to root for their indiscretion, to cheer when they throw caution to the wind and go in for a kiss





GraziaUK / 🏆 15. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Romance & Relationships Cheating Unhappy Marriage Serial Cheater Husband Social Climber Wife Burden Of Shame Pursuit Of Attention Treating Others With Shame Ashamed Response To Disbelief About Cheating Forgiving Self Healing Process Rising Above People From Different Professions Facing Simil Inspiring Change Next Generation Facing Challenges Modern Moral Framework

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luxury Lodge Experiences in Center Parcs vs. Butlin's Family Breaks for LessExplore affordable and luxurious family break options from Center Parcs compared to Butlin's resort, including unique facilities, amenities, pricing, and activities for families to enjoy.

Read more »

Gabby Logan's daughter 'horrified' by cheating admission as she talks 'mistakes'BBC presenter Gabby Logan made the personal revelation in her 2022 book, leaving both her husband, Kenny Logan, and their children Reuben and Lois shocked

Read more »

Gabby Logan's daughter 'horrified' over BBC host's cheating revelationBBC presenter Gabby Logan made the personal revelation in her 2022 book, leaving her husband, Kenny Logan, and their children, Reuben and Lois, stunned

Read more »

Married at First Sight star's husband accused of sexual misconduct, women reveal rape claimsThe documentary revealed that Married at First Sight, a reality TV show, has faced allegations of sexual misconduct and not protecting its contestants adequately. Shona Manderson, one of the star contestants, shared her experience of being forced to get an abortion after her on-screen husband had a non-consensual sex act with her.

Read more »