Check Your Mortgage End Date Before Bank of England Decision, Warns Broker

Borrowers risk falling onto expensive SVRs if they ignore their own mortgage expiry date while waiting for the BoE’s June 18 decision.

Borrowers are being urged to check one crucial mortgage date before the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision, or risk being pushed onto a far more expensive deal.

The Bank of England is due to announce its next base rate decision on June 18, with the Bank Rate currently at 3.75%. Many homeowners will be watching to see whether the Bank holds, cuts, or signals a tougher path ahead, especially after recent volatility in mortgage pricing.

However, mortgage broker Joseph Lane warns that a homeowner’s own mortgage expiry date could matter more than the Bank of England announcement, particularly if their current fixed deal is about to end. The danger lies in falling onto a lender’s standard variable rate (SVR). Recent data from Moneyfacts shows that the average SVR is still 7.13%, far above many fixed-rate products and well above the current Bank Rate.

Joseph explains that the Bank of England date is important, but your own mortgage end date may be more urgent. If your fixed deal is about to finish, the real risk is not just what happens on June 18, but whether you drift onto an expensive SVR while waiting for the perfect moment. The key date borrowers need to check is when their current mortgage deal ends.

That sounds obvious, but Joseph says many homeowners only have a rough idea of when their fixed rate expires, which can be costly. People often know their mortgage is ending around summer or later this year, but that is not precise enough. You need the actual end date because that tells you when the lender’s revert rate could kick in. A fixed-rate mortgage normally gives borrowers a set payment for a fixed period, commonly two, three, or five years.

Once that period ends, borrowers usually move onto their lender’s SVR unless they switch to a new deal. The SVR is often the default position. It is not usually where you want to end up by accident. If you are on a competitive fixed rate and suddenly move to a much higher variable rate, the monthly jump can be nasty.

The biggest mistake, Joseph says, is assuming it is always best to wait until after the Bank of England decision. A borrower may think a rate cut will bring cheaper mortgage deals, but if their current deal ends before they act, the saving they are hoping for could be wiped out by even one or two months on an expensive SVR. Some borrowers are waiting because they believe rates might fall, but that may or may not happen.

What matters is the cost of waiting. If you spend weeks on a high SVR chasing a slightly better fixed rate, you need to ask whether that gamble actually saves you money. Homeowners should compare the real numbers, not the headlines. If your payment jumps sharply on the SVR, the cost of delay can add up quickly.

A marginally cheaper deal later may not compensate for the extra money you paid while waiting. Another misconception is that fixed mortgage rates move automatically when the base rate changes. Joseph says this is where borrowers can get caught out. Fixed mortgage rates are not simply the base rate with a lender margin added on top.

They are influenced by swap rates, funding costs, competition, inflation expectations, and how much risk lenders want to take. That means fixed deals can move before the Bank of England does anything. Waiting until the announcement can be risky because by the time the decision arrives, some lenders may already have repriced. If markets have already expected a hold or a cut, the best available deals may not suddenly improve on the day.

Recent reporting shows the market remains sensitive to inflation expectations, high borrowing costs, and global uncertainty, with Halifax reporting a third monthly fall in UK house prices in May while affordability remains stretched. Joseph advises borrowers not to build their plan around one announcement. The question should be: what options do I have now, what happens if I wait, and what is the cost if I am wrong?

Joseph recommends that borrowers check five things before June 18: their deal end date, current interest rate, lender SVR, early repayment charge period, and product-transfer options. The product transfer is especially important. This is where a borrower switches to a new deal with their existing lender, often without a full remortgage process. A product transfer can be useful if you want speed or if your circumstances have changed.

It may not always be the cheapest option, but it can be a very practical one, especially if a full remortgage would be difficult or slow. Your current lender may offer something convenient, but convenience is not always value. You still need to compare it against the wider market, fees, term length, and total cost.

Borrowers coming to the end of a fixed deal should not wait until the last minute, as mortgage decisions made under time pressure are rarely the best decisions





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mortgage Rates Bank Of England Standard Variable Rate Fixed-Rate Mortgage Remortgage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dr Amir's ABC check that could spot early signs of deadly cancerIt's important to keep an eye on any moles you have - this is why

Read more »

Check if you qualify for disabled bus pass scheme to save hundreds a yearPeople urged to check eligibility for disabled bus pass scheme. Eligible can save up to £1,560 a year. Qualifying rules are not straightforward; similar conditions may lead to different decisions.

Read more »

'Underused' mortgage type 'many don't know about'One broker said they were a 'missed opportunity'

Read more »

Borrowers Should Check Mortgage Date Before Bank of England DecisionBorrowers are being urged to check one mortgage date before the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision to avoid being pushed onto a more expensive deal. The key date to check is when their current mortgage deal ends.

Read more »